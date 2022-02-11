Why don’t the new Galaxy S22s have a microSD slot?

The event Unpacked 2022 was held a couple of days ago and Samsung has finally unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy S22 series to the world. As expected, the series includes phones S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22: no microSD, unfortunately

Everything about the devices leaked on the internet ahead of the event. However, some questions can only be answered after the terminals are revealed by the company. Many have wondered whether the Galaxy S22 has a microSD card slot or not. Here is the answer.

No, unfortunately you have to rely on cloud storage or buy a version with higher storage. We know this is not the answer you expected, but that’s the way it is.

None of the Galaxy S22 models have a microSD or other card slot. Once purchased, there will be no way to externally expand the storage capacity of the phone.

This is not the first time the company has made such a decision. The previous generation Galaxy S21 series also lacked this feature, so it shouldn’t surprise you if you don’t find a microSD slot on your newly purchased flagship. In short, it’s about marketing. Simple marketing policy: that’s why you won’t find this element on the new terminals just unveiled.

Samsung offers the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + with 128 and 256GB of storage. Those who choose the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the choice between 128, 256 and 512 GB of storage space. Samsung also offers a 1TB storage option for the Ultra model, which can only be purchased through its online store.

So, if you like to take lots of photos or record lots of videos and love to store everything on your smartphone, then it is better to opt for the model with more generous storage, paying extra. If you need something extra, we recommend paying for a subscription for cloud storage.

