“Why don’t you raise your ass instead of sending Di Maio?” – Free Daily





Nicola Porro opened the press review today, Tuesday 15 February, with the news on Ukrainian crisis. The shadow of a conflict has lengthened in the last few hours, but the diplomatic channel is still open and the impression is that in the end an agreement can be reached that avoids the outbreak of a war. “The headlines on the Ukrainian situation look like those of an Amélie Nothomb novel, ‘Whispers and tremors’”, began Porro.



“This is because both Corriere della Sera and Repubblica – he continued – speak of ‘glimmers’, given that the Russian Foreign Minister spoke for the first time about a possible agreement. Furthermore, the German Chancellor after the meeting in Kiev declared that Ukraine’s entry into NATO is not on the agenda, which is the reason for all this mess. From the United States, on the other hand, there is a tendency to dramatize, given that there is talk of the mass of crowds at the borders and of an imminent Russian attack ”.





The most interesting aspect for Porro, however, is the one highlighted by Domani: “Why did Macron and Schultz go to Kiev and Moscow, in short, the greats of the world in first person, and we send Luigi Di Maio? I don’t want to be ironic, but because Mario Draghi doesn’t raise his c *** and goes to see what is happening or in any case to make a negotiation? We are talking about the area where 50% of our gas supplies depend on Russia ”.



