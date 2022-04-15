Why don’t your arms grow? This could be wrong in the gym

One of the most visible areas is the muscle growth is he arm, especially in the triceps. So it’s pretty daunting to spend hours and hours in the gym, eat a good muscle-focused diet, and see the results do not arrive. Jeff Cavalierethe famous trainer of Athlean-X, knows full well that big arms make the difference and has given the five most common reasons to understand why you don’t see real results.

Isolating muscle groups

Many people do not properly activate the biceps and triceps in your routines. This is because they work these muscle groups as a complement of the back or chest instead of giving them specific exercises. According to Cavaliere, that may “not be the best approach” to getting your arms to grow because “you’re not getting the direct arm volume needed to grow them maximally.” Therefore, they must be carried out exercises that involve the biceps and triceps individually like curls or extensions respectively.

Seeking maximum muscle tension

On the other hand, working your arms isn’t as simple as grabbing a pair of dumbbells and going through the motions. You must also know the exercise strength curve what is being done and what part of the muscle is being worked Really. Only in this way can the appropriate fibers be correctly activated to promote growth.







Jeff Cavaliere says that the most stress on your biceps during the barbell curl is in the middle of the exercise, while the spider curl is harder to master at the end of the range of motion. Therefore, it is a better option to encourage progress. So combining both exercises in a superset will be ideal. This same principle applies to the triceps: they should be find exercises where the greatest point of tension is at the end of the stroke.

Prioritizing technique above all else

When it comes to increasing the size of the arms, the weight overload of exercises shouldn’t mean constantly adding weight to curls or pull-ups. One idea that Jeff Cavaliere suggests is to start curling with a moderate weight to failure and immediately after continue with the same exercise with a lighter weight and also to failure. Lowering the weight ensures that the technique is still goodso each repetition counts, something that does not happen if the technique fails due to handling weights that cannot be controlled.

muscle contraction

You must keep in mind that you must contract the weight through space, and not just move the weight up and down. Although the weight is light enough for you, you can contract muscles as hard as possible to get the most out of the exercise. It is not enough to complete the route, you have to contract the muscle during and at the end of the movement.

To have big arms you must handle all kinds of weights and combine exercises Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cavaliere explains this contraction as follows: “Contract as if someone told you to make the muscle hard and you have to make the hardest muscle you’ve made… Now do it with a dumbbell in your hand.”

change weights

Finally, another reason why the arms do not grow is not using the full range of available weights. Many people only use very heavy weights or very light weights with very long sets. For Cavaliere this is a mistake to be avoided: routines must be balanced and they should not focus solely on sets that are too short or too long. “You don’t do one or the other, you do both,” says Cavaliere.





Rachel Saez





Mary Homes





lorea baker