why Draghi has accelerated and what happens now in Italy until 31 March 2022

The decision was made in the past few hours by Prime Minister Mario Draghi: state of emergency until March 31, 2022. In theory, it is possible to renew the legal instrument used to manage the pandemic in Italy, which allows for the activation of extraordinary powers in derogation of the laws, to a further month after the current date of December 31, 2021, until January 31, 2022. We are moving towards an ad hoc decree that freezes the situation for another three months with the current rules, the color system of the regions (white, yellow , orange and red), the support of the technical-scientific committee and the activities of the commissioner of Figliuolo. Now a law will be needed to go beyond the two years foreseen by the Civil Protection code as the maximum duration of the state of emergency. But there seem to be no more obstacles.

State of emergency until March 31: because the premier is in a hurry

The control room has not yet been convened, but this time it should arrive directly in the Council of Ministers with the decree to be submitted to Parliament for examination with the extension. Draghi wants the decision to be made as soon as possible.

Read all the other news today

What worries Palazzo Chigi is the Omicron variant which could also run in Italy in the coming weeks. The government thus chooses the three-month freeze of the state of emergency, for a timed “precautionary state”, under the banner of maximum caution. The virus curve will presumably continue to rise in the coming weeks. And certainly until Christmas, when second Republic it will go towards thirty thousand positives per day. “We need prudence. It would therefore be contradictory to ask for caution in behavior and, at the same time, to send the country a message of normality, with the risk of letting the citizens lower their guard”, argues the Roman daily.

The regions that risk the yellow zone since Monday 20 December are not few

Until a few days ago, the premier wanted to wait for the full unfolding of the effects of the 6 December squeeze, when the Super Green Pass came into force, in order to assess the progress of infections and vaccinations around 20-21 December. But the scenario is changing: the Omicron wave that is about to overwhelm Europe is massive and anticipating the decision by a week has become a priority at Palazzo Chigi. “Over 40% of new Covid infections registered in the capital are caused by Omicron”, said the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid.

The Omicron variant worries Italy: at the moment there are 27 cases. This is the updated figure released by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which – as of December 13 – has 1,686 cases reported so far from 23 countries in the European Union / European Economic Area. Overall, there have been 6,430 confirmed cases of Omicron worldwide, reported by 70 countries. Numbers contained in Italy at the moment, but the experts of the CTS and the Ministry of Health explained to the premier that there is little to be fooled: what happens in London is then replicated in Rome. Simplified decision-making times and paths, therefore. Yesterday, the American experts of the CDC, Centers for disease control and prevention, added Italy to the list of countries (which already include most of the European countries) to which travel is not recommended.

In the background there is politics and above all the race to the Quirinale. The continuation of the state of emergency entails a significant consequence: that majority part that asks Draghi to remain at Palazzo Chigi until 2023 – leaving aside the temptation of the Quirinale – inevitably comes out strengthened by the choice to renew an emergency condition, which invites to avoid leaps in the dark and risks of early elections (certain, according to many observers) if the premier becomes Mattarella’s successor. The Regions, Fedriga in the lead, were against the extension of the state of emergency but by now the decision has been taken: the data for Draghi are already eloquent and destined to worsen in the coming weeks, as he will communicate tomorrow in Parliament in view of the European Council of Thursday.

It will inevitably be necessary to pass through Parliament and find solid support from the parties that make up the government majority, but the numbers are there. Not only that: according to the Press March 31 is only the first step: there are already those who look to the end of June as a possible horizon.

Sileri: “Extension of state of emergency is necessary. Omicron, sporadic cases in Italy”

The extension of the state of emergency is ” necessary. Even though our figures are better than those of other European countries, we are unfortunately seeing that they continue to grow. As we now know very well we are in the middle of the fourth wave, this is the first reason ”. This was stated in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’ Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health. ” This fourth wave is affecting the occupancy of hospital beds, both in intensive care and in medicine. Last month the beds in the intensive care units were occupied, on the Italian average, for 4%. We have now reached 9%. That’s why we need a state of emergency ”.

For Sileri, the state of emergency helps speed ” brings with it the advantages of being able to activate actions immediately. It has the so-called power of ordinance and this allows the entire chain of the fight against the coronavirus to be able to do the procurement, distribution, logistics, whatever is needed ”.

According to the undersecretary, this fourth wave is suffering ” very little ” from the influence of the Omicron variant. ” Cases in Italy are still sporadic. Our fourth wave is almost entirely affected by the influence of the Delta variant. Ultimately, the state of emergency also serves to assess the impact of this variant that came from South Africa ”. Is it true that current vaccines do not protect us from the Omicron variant? “Some scientists tell us that the Omicron variant does not circumvent vaccines as long as the third dose is taken.” Which scientists? ” Those where the Omicron variant has already spread, such as Israel. Soon we will also have the results of Great Britain. The data coming to us from South Africa are not reliable because only 30% of the population is vaccinated in that country ”.

What is the state of emergency

The state of emergency is approved by the council of ministers on the proposal of the premier in agreement with the governors and presidents of the autonomous provinces concerned. It is prepared in the event of exceptional events, such as earthquakes, floods or as happened for Covid-19. Among the first resolutions of the cdm is that of identifying the financial resources for the start of the most urgent interventions. With the state of emergency, civil protection ordinances are also authorized in order to be able to act urgently and with extraordinary powers. It is also possible to implement special interventions with ordinances in derogation from the provisions of the law, respecting the general principles of the legal system.

The procedures for approving laws and decrees are streamlined. Health measures are also arranged, such as the obligation of outdoor masks or social distancing, and the use of smart working for companies is encouraged. Furthermore, the government can resort to the now famous Dpcm, decrees that do not pass through parliamentary approval. The organisms created to deal with the pandemic remain alive, namely the extraordinary commissioner and the Scientific Technical Committee. The Cts was established on 5 February 2020 by order of the Ministry of Health and then modified in its composition on 17 March 2021. It currently consists of 11 members, with the role of coordinator entrusted to the President of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli.

Hope: “These are not easy hours”

“These are not easy hours: a CDM is convened today in which there will probably be further choices on the country’s emergency. The challenge of Covid would be an illusion to think that it is a thing of the past, it is of the present, as the numbers tell us. they arrive, growing steadily for several weeks now “. Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, speaking at the seminar “The home as the first place of care for the citizen. Accreditation of home care and palliative care networks”.

“The epidemic continues to be a very real problem to deal with – continued the minister – but we have tools that we did not have a year ago, such as vaccines, which are the fundamental lever to manage this time of the pandemic. Italy has exceeded 100 million doses administered a few days ago: only a large country can do it in less than 12 months “, he concluded.

The Regions that will change color on 20 and 27 December 2021

In 8 regions, the percentage of intensive care places occupied by Covid patients has risen in the past 24 hours: in the Autonomous Province of Trento, where it reaches 20%, in the Marche (14%), in Lazio (12%) , in Piedmont and Umbria (8%), in Campania, Sicily and Tuscany (6%). This is what emerges from the daily monitoring of the Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) which compares the data of December 12 with those of the previous day. The employment rate instead drops in Calabria to 11% and Liguria to 12% and Bolzano (19%) and Tuscany (to 8%). They remain stable above the 10% threshold in Friuli (at 15%) and Veneto (13%).

After Friuli Venezia Giulia and Alto Adige, from yesterday also Calabria abandons the white band and finds some more restrictions (outdoor masks everywhere). Liguria has slightly exceeded the parameters of the yellow zone since yesterday but will realistically end up there only in seven days. Passage to the yellow zone on 20 December is also possible for Trentino. The Veneto, the Marches and Lombardy are at risk: the data from today to Thursday will be decisive. Lazio could avoid restrictions at least until December 27 due to the number of beds available in the medical area.

We remind you that you end up in the yellow, orange or red zone when three parameters are exceeded at the regional level. For the yellow zone, incidence of over 50 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, 15 percent of beds occupied by Covid patients in ordinary wards, and 10 percent of beds occupied in Covid intensive care units. For the orange zone, incidence exceeds 150 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, 30 percent of beds occupied in ordinary wards and 20 percent in intensive care. For the red zone, the incidence always exceeds 150 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, 40 per cent of beds in ordinary wards and 30 per cent in intensive care.