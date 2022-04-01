Why Drew Barrymore Used Her Own Photography for ‘Rebel Homemaker’

When Drew Barrymore chose the images for her lifestyle book, rebellious Housewife, the acting icon says it was vital that she didn’t seem “too polished” and difficult to understand. Therefore, she mostly used photos that she had taken herself rather than hiring a professional photographer to capture and enhance each image.

But eventually, he realized that he thought someone with experience should be photographing a crucial subject.

Drew Barrymore | Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore wants to redefine home with ‘Rebel Homemaker’

Barrymore says he liked the word “rebellious” for his book’s name because it’s “totally bombastic without getting angry.”

she shares in rebellious housewife describes someone “just like” her.

“I can’t stand rules, and even when I try to create them, they blow up in my face,” the mother of two daughters writes. “We need structure, we need social agreements, but we also need social openness and progressive ways of looking out for each other.”

She realized that she is a “rebellious housewife through and through” because she grew up in an “unorthodox way” in which she traveled a lot and didn’t settle down until she was in her twenties. But she also adds that the term “housewife” could use an update.

According to the traditional definition, women would be housewives, which means that they would stay at home and not work. So she thinks it’s time to “modernize” the term for the breadwinner who also cares for the home and children.

“I am a passionate homemaker,” she writes, “but I have also been a lifelong worker bee.”

Drew Barrymore used her own photography to create something different with ‘Rebel Homemaker’

I am very excited to have partnered with @DuttonBooks and my Beautiful Kitchenware line to give one of you a chance to win a signed copy of Rebel Homemaker, as well as a variety of cookware.

Register and enter for a chance to win, visit: https://t.co/MDIpyROsuN! pic.twitter.com/3ItKljyqo4 —Drew Barrymore (@DrewBarrymore) November 16, 2021

As Barrymore shares in rebellious Housewife, he wanted the book to be a “messy and real” representation of his way of life. In particular, she didn’t want to come across as the “late ’90s lifestyle guru” she never associated with. “I don’t want to be a fraud,” she declares, “I want to be totally myself.”

So, he started printing his “real life” photos and using them for the book “instead of having all the pictures taken by a professional photographer in a studio and then airbrushed.”

The great wig beauty writes that she knew the project could be unique by doing this simple thing. But there was one specific issue that she ultimately decided required a professional lens.

Drew Barrymore thought a professional should photograph the beautiful food in ‘Rebel Homemaker’

With the new cookbook “Rebel Homemaker”, actress Drew Barrymore and her co-author and private chef Pilar Valdes expose their approachable and engaging style of collaborating in the kitchen. Valdés invited us into his Brooklyn kitchen to share insider tips. https://t.co/tiedXE9s7H — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 6, 2021

Given that rebellious housewife it’s a lifestyle book and cookbook, Barrymore shares that he wanted it to be “messy” in some ways. She felt it was a better representation of what life can be like.

“…Later,” he notes, “after living with just my photos for months, I realized, you know what? Some professional shots of the food might be nice…”

Thus, she and her collaborator and cook, Pilar Valdés, hired “the best” photographers. She wrote the stories for her and Valdés “worked tirelessly” with her on the recipes.

Although Barrymore continued to take her own photos of her food, she shares, “…We have to take it to the professionals in prime time and also shoot a lot of our dishes.”

In the end, she was happy with what they were able to put together so that the book would show a “healthy, delicious and joyful life through her own rebellious housewife style.”

