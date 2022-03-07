why “Dune” may be the best movie

The vastness of the desert and the oppressive sun overwhelm. And they are thirsty, very thirsty. Even when things happen at night. “Duna” is an exuberant movie and scorching located on a planet torrid to the point of being barely habitable, located in the galactic distance.

With ten nominations for the Oscars 2022, including Best Picture, a fact for science fiction movies and intergalactic battles. The other nine, on the other hand, are more obvious, for films of their style such as Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Photography and Best Special Effects, among other “technical” nominations.

“Duna”, the film released in October 2021, is the third attempt to tame the “Dune”, the book published in 1965. One of them come true and the other, not. The first was the unapproachable version of David Lynch premiered in 1984 and the second, the unfinished project of the multifaceted Alexander Jodorowskyfrom whose mind the project never managed to leave.

Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”) seems to have achieved what others could not, find a meaning to the cinematographic story of a literary story like the one created by Frank Herbert.





Based on the homonymous science fiction saga of six original books written by Herbert and published from the second half of the ’60s, “Duna”, as the first of the six books is called (which, by the way, until a few days ago was sold in a Roca hypermarket) was a temptation for the Hollywood film industry.

In this sense, George Lucas made it easier: he was influenced enough by the intergalactic universe of Herbert’s “Dune” to build his own universe of intergalactic battles and intrigues and that he called “Star Wars”. Because yes, that confrontation between Jedi and Sith, between the light side and the dark side, had its starting point in “Duna”. The rest was fueled by Lucas’s imagination.

But let’s talk about “Duna”, Villeneuve’s film: the House of Atreides is chosen to replace House Harkonnen as ruler of the unbearable Arrakis Fief, that desert we referred to at the beginning. But why sacrifice yourself in that hyper-sunny place? Because there and only there is the spice obtained, a valuable substance mixed in the sand that has the power to extend life and be essential for interstellar travel.

Paul (Timothy Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), son and mother in search of the Fremen.

Of course, as soon as the Atreides led by Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) set foot on Arrakis, the intrigues and tragedies begin because the Harkonnens led by Baron Bladimir (Stellan Skarsgård) they were not going to remain with their arms crossed and light rays extinguished. Suspecting that something is up, Leto decides what every stranger must do when he takes over a place that isn’t his: ally with the local forces, in this case. the Fremen, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem). You’ll make it? We will see.

In this sense, “Duna” is just the prologue of what we imagine will be, at least, a trilogy. We already know that a second part will be released in October 2023.

What does it tell us? What Villeneuve decided he had to tell us in a cinematically understandable way: he basically stuck to the first part of the first book in the series, unlike Lynch, who, under pressure from the producers, had to tackle the entire saga. In this sense, Villeneuve made the film that Lynch always had in mind.

The first part of “Dune” deals with the arrival of the Atreides on Arrakis and how the intrigues of the Harkonnens and the Padishah Emperor, who had allowed the Atreides to rule the rich desert, end them; the second part tells the story of Paul (Timothy Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Leto’s son and wife, respectively, in the desert with the Fremen, whom they join not without first fighting and having a hard time. So far the movie.

The book, on the other hand, closes around the Atreides regaining power on the planet, facing all the galactic powers: the Empire, the Harkonnens, the Great Houses, the Spacing Guild, the Bene Gesserit and all those who get in their way. This, and more, is what we expect from part two.

desert scenes they were filmed on natural locations in Jordan.

“Duna” is in this way the staging of what is to come: the melancholic adolescent Paul knows that great things await him and prepares for it, like Luke Skywalker because did we already say about the influence of “Duna” in the creation from “Star Wars”, right? But unlike George Lucas’ unbeatable saga, “Duna” is dramatic, at times distressing. His characters look troubled, as if taking seriously what he is facing. “StarWars”, on the other hand, becomes strong in its most pochoclero side, even when its destiny is no less tragic. But, as a famous football coach would say: they are decisions. And Lucas’s were for the entertainment side much more than his colleague Villeneuve. Perhaps for this reason, among other reasons, “Duna” competes for Best Film.

Watching “Duna” is familiar to us in many ways. As if we had seen it before. In part, yes. But only because “Star Wars” came to us before and, for that reason, it conquered us.

Denis Villeneuve, director of “Dune”, with Javier Bardem

Rounding out the cast are Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck, House Atrides Master-at-Arms and Paul’s mentor; Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban, Baron Harkonnen’s nephew); Zendaya (the young Fremen who crosses Paul’s life); Charlotte Rampling (Gaius Helen Mohiam, Truthsayer of the Emperor), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho, swordmaster of House Atreides).

Now, why is “Dune” competing for the Oscar for Best Picture? Because its narrative arc managed to tame a complex universe, not only in the most literal of its senses, but also one made of intergalactic intrigues, space battles, majestic buildings, mythologies and powerful castes that share space politics.

Knowing that a second part already has a release date, two disturbing characters await further development, those of Javier Bardem and Zendaya. They still have a lot to say.



