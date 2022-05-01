why Dustin Tavella’s season 16 win sparked controversy

season 16 of America’s Got Talent came to an end on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 after magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner, but his triumph caused some reality fans to be unhappy with the result. Let’s review this controversy.

In that installment, ten acts were taken to the final show, including all the winners of the Golden Buzzer. Surprisingly, the only Golden Buzzer to make it into the top five was magician Léa Kyle, who placed fifth. Other finalists included singer Brooke Simpson, fourth place; comedian Josh Blue, third; and trapeze artist Aidan Bryant, second.

After each act had a chance to perform with celebrity guests, the pressure mounted as they waited for the winner to be revealed. When Terry Crews announced that Dustin would take home the million dollars, the judges and the public were on their feet. But with the wide range of opinions on the acts, some fans would have preferred to see someone else win.

Why did Dustin Tavella’s win on America’s Got Talent cause controversy?

Yes ok Dustin Tavella he delivered magic acts that the average person would not be able to do, some viewers compared his work to that of previous winning magicians and considered his performance lackluster.

Before Dustin, Mat Franco and Shin Lim were the only magicians to win “America’s Got Talent.” According to some fans, the two, as well as top 10 contestants from various seasons such as Piff the Magic Dragon, Jon Dorenbos, and the Clairvoyants, set the bar so high that Dustin fell short of expectations.

When Dustin was first brought on the show, he mentioned how he and his wife had adopted a child. Later, he announced a second adoption and said that he would incorporate his children’s stories into his act. He was known for delivering meaningful messages throughout his performances, inspiring the audience and the judges. However, others saw this as another person getting votes for having a “sad story” to back up his acting.