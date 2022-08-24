Why Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Turned Down the Opportunity to Host the 2022 Emmys: I Was “Truly Honoured,” They Asked

ads

Whereas Kenan Thompson prepares to host the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the show was almost hosted by Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

“It was just a program,” said the 50-year-old former wrestler entertainment tonight last month. “I was really, really honored when they came to me and asked me, but it was just a matter of timing. That’s all. That’s really what it’s all about. »

After Johnson passed up the opportunity to present trophies during the live stream, producers finally asked the 44-year-old Saturday Night Live star to take care of hosting duties.

“Y’all heard your boy was hosting the #Emmys? !!! It’s going to be a great evening. See you there,” Thompson captioned an Instagram post from August, confirming her role. ” We’re climbing !!!!! I look forward to celebrating the creatives who entertain us daily.

The mighty ducks the actor later teased several of his fan favorites SNL characters or costars could appear during the ceremony.

” SNL taught me to be always ready, always to think. Especially when you’re around those kinds of people,” Thompson said. Weekly entertainment earlier this month, noting that he would be interested in kicking off the show with a full-scale musical number. “It’s always where everything looks very grand and the talent is definitely in the spotlight. »

While the All that alum chairs the awards show, Johnson has his own busy schedule, including multiple film projects, producing NBC’s Young Rock of her childhood and the education of her three daughters. (The Jungle Cruise the star shares Simone, 21, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with his wife Lauren Hashian.)

Johnson is also preparing to become the main character of DC’s black adamslated for release in October.

“When you remove Black Adam from the pantheon of superheroes in the DC Universe, he’s blessed with these incredible superpowers from the gods that rival Superman,” Johnson said. vanity lounge earlier this month. “The difference is, well, a few things. First, Superman’s greatest weakness is magic, and one of Black Adam’s greatest superpowers is magic.

He added at the time, “Superman won’t kill anyone. There is a code that he respects and respects: “Black Adam also has a unique code of ethics. He won’t hesitate — and I like to have a little fun when I explain this — to tear someone in two. Literally grabbing someone by the neck and thigh, then tearing them apart, tearing them apart.

The Emmys air live on NBC on Monday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The show will also air on Peacock.

ads