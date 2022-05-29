Why Ebru Şahin Is Speculated To Quit Acting | Hercai | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | SHOWS

After what Ebru Sahin and Cedi Osman They made their commitment official on May 19 in the presence of very close family and friends. The wedding plans are increasingly intense, since the couple will marry in July. Although happiness is complete, a rumor has begun to circulate in the media: how true is it that the protagonist of “Hercai” is thinking of retiring from acting?

MORE INFORMATION: Date, place and everything about the marriage of Cedi Osman and Ebru Şahin

A decision that would not be entirely far from reality, taking into account that for the preparations for the marriage, both would have to be 100% focused on the event, so it is speculated that they would have thought to take some time to put aside the projects they have at the moment.

Although nothing is confirmed, the truth is that the actress and the basketball star do not stop enjoying their love and continue with everything planned. Even the same actress was encouraged to refer to the subject. What did she say?

MORE INFORMATION: Details of the love story of Ebru Sahin and her future husband Cedi Osman

Ebru Sahin and her future husband are getting married soon. The plans are already underway and they ruled out that the wedding has been postponed (Photo: Cedi Osman / Instagram)

IS EBRU SAHIN REALLY AWAY FROM THE INTERPRETATION WORLD?

Although Ebru Sahin currently has the leading role in “Destan”, the media speculate that this would be his last television project or at least he would be away from the recording studios for a while. Faced with this doubt, the journalists approached her and asked her this question.

The actress, who turned 28 on May 18, said that indeed The preparations for their marriage have them very busy because it is not long before they are united in marriage, but at no time has he thought of retiring from acting.

Moreover, she has several projects in mind that she would integrate, so her wedding should not be a reason for her to abandon what she is most passionate about.

MORE INFORMATION: The day the protagonist of “Hercai” surprised her fans by speaking Spanish

Cedi Osman and his future wife at the family reunion to make their engagement official. Both reflect a lot of emotion and joy (Photo: Ebru Sahin / Instagram)

“If we don’t go into details [sobre la boda]? Let it be a little surprise! We want to have a wedding in July! These are private matters, but I’ll go through with it. [preparativos y mi trabajo]”Şahin noted, according to gecce.com.tr

In this way, the young woman born in Istanbul calmed the spirits of her fans, who longed to see her in more soap operas and series, captivating with her talent and beauty.

DATE AND PLACE OF THE WEDDING

According to the Sabah portal, the marriage of Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman will take place on July 7 on the Çeşme beach, where their love story began.

The joy of the guests at the officialization of the commitment was evident (Photo: Ebru Sahin / Instagram)