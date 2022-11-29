Why Édgar Valdez Villarreal, “La Barbie”, would have left prison in the US

Edgar Valdez Villarreal (Special)

Suddenly, Édgar Valdez Villarreal, better known by his alias of the barbieceased to appear in the records of the Federal Bureau of Prisons of the United States (USA), since when entering his data the file specifies that he is currently not in custody in prison.

Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons Valdez Villarreal was serving his sentence in a federal prison in Florida, that person was assigned the number 05658-748

“Not in BOP custody” (NOT IN BOP CUSTODY), can be read from the registers. BOP referring to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by its name in English (Federal Bureau of Prisons).

The portal Borderland Beatspecialized in security issues and drug trafficking, was the one who had access to the records and released the unusual information on November 28.

Calderón, Peña Nieto and AMLO were accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel, according to US files According to the document, a person related to the 2006 presidential campaign of the current president would have received payment from the criminal group

And although the US authorities have not issued an official statement explaining the reasons why the barbie he would have left the high-security federal prison in Florida, the background of other criminal leaders allowed a hypothesis to be formulated.

“La Barbie” was arrested in August 2010 by the Federal Police. (DARKROOM)

After reporting this detail of the judicial situation of Valdez Villarreal, Borderland Beat He took up the cases of some other Mexican drug lords who faced justice in the US to offer a possible explanation for their alleged release.

How the Sinaloa Cartel and the CJNG reached Qatar Mexican criminal organizations have managed to reach the Asian country through alliances with other criminal groups

One of the reasons that seems to be more coherent would be that the barbie may have entered the Federal Witness Protection Program (abbreviated as WITSEC, for its writing in English) which would have given him freedom in the custody of the US marshals as was raised in the case of Dámaso López Núñez, better known as Graduate.

The release of La Barbie was scheduled for July 27, 2056. He was extradited to the US in September 2015.

López Núñez had been sentenced in 2018 to serve life in prison in the US. However, as detailed by the aforementioned medium, his release date changed in February 2021 and was established for the August 11, 2032.

The main reason could be the key information provided by an “anonymous” witness to US prosecutors in the criminal case against Emma Colonelsince her statements helped prove that Coronel Aispuro had been actively involved in the business of her husband, Joaquín El Chapo Guzman Loera.

Originally it was planned that “La Barbie” would be released from prison in 2056. (DARK ROOM)

Another possible explanation why the barbie he would no longer be confined in the federal prison where he was serving his sentence, he could go back to 2016 when he pleaded guilty to the charges against him: conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to import cocaine and money laundering.

This could have laid the groundwork for reaching a cooperative agreement with federal prosecutors, whereby he would be in the custody of the US Marshals, or alternatively, in a prison for detained witnesses.

It should be remembered that, according to documents to which the journalist Anabel Hernández had access, Valdez Villarreal had previously collaborated with the US government. When the rupture within the Federation was evident and the bloody war between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltrán Leyva began, the barbie contacted the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and participated as his informant between 2008 and 2010.

In the event that Valdez Villarreal was released due to a reduced sentence, he added Borderland Beat, would not be deported to Mexicosince he is a US citizen born in the city of Laredo, Texas.

KEEP READING:

Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons

Who is “El Negrolo”, alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel detained in Tamaulipas

“El Metro 85″, leader of the Gulf Cartel in Miguel Aleman, was extradited to the US

“El Pirata”, alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was fired between music, beer and a crown