Why El Salvador gave bitcoin legal tender – Society and Risk

From 7 September in the Central American state, economic operators and businesses will be obliged to accept cryptocurrency and all prices for products and services must be expressed in both dollars and bitcoins

From 7 September El Salvador is the first state in the world to give bitcoin legal tender. The Central American country’s project to introduce cryptocurrency in domestic trade represents a real disruptive event, certainly a laboratory experience that economists around the world will monitor closely.

A choice strongly desired by President Nayib Bukele and approved by the Salvadoran parliament last June. Economic operators and businesses, according to the approved legislation, will now be forced to accept cryptocurrency and all prices for products and services must be expressed in both dollars and bitcoins.

The skeptical reaction of the population

However salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in dollars. A caution, the one adopted by the government, which probably originates from the skepticism with which the population has accepted the measure: according to a study by the Institute of Public Opinion (Iop), 66.7% of the population believes that the Bitcoin law should be repealed while 65.2% are against the government using public funds to finance its introduction.

It is impossible to predict now whether any other country in the world will decide to follow El Salvador’s example. Conferring legal tender on an electronic money whose supply cannot be effectively controlled is perhaps not the best possible scenario for mature economies. The decision for a developing country like El Salvador to open up to bitcoins can be at least partially explained how the attempt to create an ecosystem capable of attracting brains and liquidity from all over the world giving support to the local economy, especially now that China has started a crackdown on bitcoin mining for environmental reasons.

Just over half of Salvadorans access the internet

According to a report by 21Shares, we are still in an embryonic stage of the widespread diffusion of bitcoin. In El Salvador itself, this process “will take longer than one might expect, given that this country has a heavily cash-based economy, with only 58% of Salvadorans have access to the internet, the same percentage that in the United States had already been reached in 2002 ”. Furthermore, the report continues, bitcoin expresses its maximum potential as a long-term store of value and not as a means of payment for everyday purchases. According to Eliézer Ndinga, of the 21Shares research team, “El Salvador’s adoption of cryptocurrency will grow in tandem with internet penetration in that country, but we are aware that to access cryptocurrencies fully, there is a need for applications aimed at education, tailored to users and that protect privacy.

National reserves

El Salvador has raised its reserves to 400 bitcoins which at 7 September 2021 (price at 51 thousand dollars) corresponded to 20.4 million dollars. The Central American state, says the analyst, “paved the way for the adoption of bitcoin as a legal store of value by other nations. For example, an independent parliamentarian from Panama, Gabriel Silva, presented a law called ‘Crypto Law’ to make his country a cryptocurrency-enabled innovation hub. ”

Chivo, the Salvadoran cryptocurrency wallet

Although the use of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange or as a store of value remains optional, the analyst continues, “El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, a fervent supporter of digital currency, has made great efforts to spur the adoption of cryptocurrency. , through the creation of a national portfolio called Chivo. In this way, all those who resort to Chivo will be given a bitcoin asset worth 30 dollars, equal to the salary of two days of work for an average employee, who works five days a week and who earns on average in El Salvador. $ 304 a month “. However, the fact that now access to bitcoin is based only on the Chivo fund “it also involves privacy and monopoly issues. This is why we hope that El Salvador will open up to competition, especially that coming from decentralized finance ”, concludes Ndinga.