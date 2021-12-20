Why electric cars need more efficient tires

THE electric vehicles they are generally heavier of a vehicle of equivalent size to a conventional engine. Also, they have to consume as little as possible if they want to stay on acceptable autonomy values. For this reason, it is very important to secure one low rolling resistance: a 20% increase in rolling resistance, in fact, can reduce the range by 5/8%.

The solutions of Pirelli and other companies for tires for electric cars

The low rolling resistance, however, must not translate into a reduction in grip, rather it must be the opposite. L’very high torque that electric motors are able to release, together with high speeds, impose on the tire the ability to guarantee greater grip. Tire manufacturers, therefore, are carrying out studies to identify the type of mix ideal, in particular to infuse the highest possible concentration of silica, the material that guarantees the softness of the tire even at low temperatures to ensure grip and short braking distances.

To meet all these needs, Pirelli he designed one tire dedicated to electric vehicles which is distinguished by the wording HL (high load). This tire is capable of supporting more than 20% more ground weight than a standard tire and between 6% and 9% greater than an XL tire of the same size. The Italian company has reached an agreement with the electric car manufacturer Lucid and the Lucid Air it will be the first car to use the new Pirelli HL tires.

Another aspect to take into consideration is that related to noise. Electric vehicles are almost completely silent in motion, so tire noise that may be inaudible in a conventional motor vehicle becomes significant for an electric vehicle running at equal speed. To overcome this problem, tire manufacturers are working on tread patterns and studying a type of open cell insulation foam to be inserted inside the tire in order to absorb as much noise as possible.

Working on tires for electric vehicles has also led Pirelli and other manufacturers to think more in terms of environmental sustainability which, ultimately, should be the real reason behind the move to full electric mobility.

