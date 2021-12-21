Why electric cars need special tires

A sector in whirlwind evolution like that of the car can only bring with it profound changes in all related fields. New cars, for example, are asking for new ones tires for maximum performance. In this, the arrival of the electric has given a further impetus for the innovation of covers, requiring products with unprecedented characteristics capable of responding to different needs in terms of weight, size and performance.

In short, to be able to give their best, electric cars need special tires. If it is true, in fact, that regardless of the type of vehicle, a tire always performs the same functions, it is equally true that the intrinsic characteristics of battery-powered cars require an ad hoc recipe.

A mass issue

One of the most obvious differences between an electric and an endothermic car concerns mass. Notoriously, the battery the weight of a vehicle increases and two cars of the same category can differ from each other by up to 20%. It is clear that tires designed for an electric car, precisely to cope with the greatest stresses, have a more robust structure.

The manufacturers work on reinforced belt and carcass, managing to create an internal structure with particularly resistant meshes in fabrics and metal filaments. To reduce the deformability of the tires, particular attention is also paid to the design of the bead – the connecting part between the tread and the sidewall – which is made with different compounds according to the needs.

There is a second aspect linked to the mass of electric cars and concerns the center of gravity. The presence of the battery placed under the floor of the full electric with dedicated platform it allows to lower the center of mass and to bring it closer to the roadway. This offers improved driving dynamics on the one hand and completely different tire stresses on the other. Also in this case, the priority is to find a way to contain the deformability of the rubber, which must not be too yielding for a matter of safety and quality of driving dynamics.

Between grip and efficiency

A tire dedicated to an electric car must be particularly resistant for another reason as well. The zero-emission cars have a high torque available immediately. This peculiarity requires covers that in all their elements (from the compound to the internal structure) are able to better manage strong stresses.

The products developed specifically for full electric are therefore designed to best combine the grip with another key feature for these cars: the ability to maximize range by reducing drag. Also for this reason, a product with a reinforced structure is preferable, which, by deforming little, is able to reduce the amount of energy that is not directly used to move the car.

The comfort of silence

Another issue that tire manufacturers pay close attention to when it comes to tires for electric cars is their noise level. Compared to a car with an internal combustion engine, in fact, an electric car is much quieter in motion.

A product that during the rolling generates noise is immediately more present inside the passenger compartment, to the detriment of acoustic comfort. Here then is that electric car tires have a tread pattern and compounds that contain the decibels deriving from contact with the asphalt.

Special measures also contribute to the quietness in motion – as well as to maximizing range – tires for electric cars tend to be narrower than those for cars with internal combustion engines.

Taylor-made tires

The range of tires for electric cars is expanding rapidly and, as is already the case with thermals, is leading to the creation of increasingly specific products.

Indeed, there are manufacturers that work closely with tire manufacturers to achieve dedicated covers to specific models. This is the case of Rivan, for example, which for its R1T and R1S turned to Pirelli for special versions of the Elect range, a line of products designed specifically for electric cars.