Why Elizabeth II’s Grandfather Changed the British Royalty’s German Surname to Windsor | People | Entertainment

Second son of Prince Edward of Wales (later King Edward VII) and Alexandra of Denmark, and grandson of Queen Victoria, George was born in 1865 and embarked on a naval career before becoming heir to the throne in 1892 when his older brother Eduardo died of pneumonia.

The following year George married the German Princess Mary of Teck (his cousin, a granddaughter of King George III). The couple had six children, including the future Edward VIII and George VI (who took the throne in 1936 after his brother abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson). As the new Duke of York, George had to give up his career in the navy; he became a member of the House of Lords and received a political education. When his father died in 1910, George ascended the British throne as King George V.

George V, photographed in 1923 (Wikipedia).

With the outbreak of the First World War in the summer of 1914, strong anti-German sentiment within Britain caused sensitivity among the royal family about their German roots. Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, also a grandson of Queen Victoria, was a cousin of the king; the queen herself was German. As a result, on June 19, 1917, the King decreed that the royal family name be changed from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor.

To demonstrate greater solidarity with the British war effort, Jorge made several visits to inspect the troops on the Western Front. During an inspection of France in 1915, he fell from a horse and broke his pelvis, an injury that plagued him for the rest of his life. Also in 1917 he made the controversial decision to deny asylum in Britain to another of his cousins, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia (the last Tsar) and his family, after he abdicated during the Russian Revolution. Tsar Nicholas, his wife Alexandra, and his children were later arrested and then killed by the Bolsheviks.

Before 1917, members of the British royal family did not have a surname; but they belonged to the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, a denomination of German origin associated for centuries with the ruling European families.

In 1917, King George V issued an edict declaring that “The name of Windsor is to be assumed by our royal house and its family, renouncing the use of all German titles and dignities.” This name change, carried out in the midst of the First World War, caused all German references and titles to be replaced by its name translated into English or, failing that, by a British denomination. Thus, the use of “titles, dignities and honors of the dukes and duchesses of Saxony and of the princes and princesses of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, and all other German titles, dignities, honors and names” was to be discontinued.

History had placed the ruling family in an untenable position. They were named after their enemies and had blood ties with them. From both Queen Victoria, a Hanover, and her husband, Prince Albert, a Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the surnames seemed like an attack on a nation at war. In addition, the royal house had strong relations with the German houses of Battenberg and Teck.

It is worth remembering that this anti-German feeling in the midst of the war was exacerbated due to an air attack that aroused popular anger. It was when bombs fell on the English capital and, in particular, the bombing of a school in the neighborhood of the East End. On June 13, 1917, the Germans began a series of daytime air raids on Great Britain, and in one such attack 18 children died when a bomb fell directly on his school on Upper North Street. The German bombers were called Gotha, the same name as the royal family.

Debris caused by German bombs during the First World War. It was June 13, 1917 in a municipal school when at that time there was a class of girls and boys. 18 of them died. Photo: wordpress.com

It is considered to be the most serious incident of that day. It was at that municipal school located in Poplar, when at that time there was a girls’ class on the top floor, a boys’ class on the middle floor and a baby class of about 50 students on the ground floor. The bomb fell through the ceiling in the girls’ class; it then proceeded to fall through the children’s classroom before finally exploding in the infant class.

the new names

The 1917 edict also changed the titles of several family members, leaving behind their surnames Teck and Battenberg. Duke Adolf of Teck, brother of Queen Mary, became the Marquess of Cambridge; Prince Alexander of Teck, second brother of Mary, became Earl of Athlone; Prince Louis of Battenberg, married to a granddaughter of Queen Victoria, Victoria of Hesse-Darmstadt, was named Louis Mountbatten and became the Marquess of Milford Haven; Prince Alexander of Battenberg, Queen Victoria’s grandson, took the surname Mountbatten and held the title Marquess of Carisbrooke. In this way, the king renounced all his German titles to himself and the same thing happened to all members of his family who were British citizens.

Several options were rejected during this change, including Tudor, Plantagenet and England, to name a few, before King George’s private secretary, Lord Stamfordham, had the idea of ​​using a place name associated with royalty in England since the Normans. Today it is also the oldest inhabited castle in Europe. Windsor was regal and thoroughly English-sounding, and was very popular from the start.