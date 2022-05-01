Why Elon Musk won’t testify in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The most mediatic trial of the moment continues to generate headlines. In the midst of the cross-statements between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a piece of news arrives that generates a bit of noise: Elon Musk will not testify as a witnessas anticipated.

Something that could or could not be related to the documents presented by the actor’s representatives on the millionaire’s affair, who, they maintain, would have participated in a trio together with Heard and the model Cara Delevingne when Amber was still married to Depp, she reviewed The nation.

Let us remember that the now owner of Twitter had been pointed out by the defense in the previous meeting before the courtswhen Depp charged against The Sun, to have had a loving bond with the actress just a month after she separated.

It has now emerged that Musk will not testify in defense of his ex, Amber Heard. The tycoon’s lawyer alex spiroconfirmed to Fox News Digital that the head of Tesla will not take the stand despite appearing as a witness. No further details about the reasons have yet been released.

This news comes after the doorman of the building in Los Angeles where Depp and Heard lived testified through a video that I often saw Muskat least “a few times a week”, in 2015, in Depp’s penthouse. The SpaceX founder “always visited the house when Mr. Depp was not there,” Alejandro Romero said under oath.

To Musk, he added, too had been given access to the building’s parking lot at Heard’s request and there were directions for him to be taken to the residence via the penthouse elevator.

“Musk’s first appearance in Mr. Depp’s penthouse occurred shortly after Mrs Heard threw a bottle of vodka at Mr Depp in Australiawhen he learned that Mr. Depp wanted the couple to enter into a postnuptial agreement over their marriage assets,” the court documents say.Ms Heard’s violently directed projectile nearly severed a finger from Mr Depp’s right hand and shattered the bones”.

Simultaneously, The New York Post reported that actor James Franco, 44, will also not testify at the trial. Depp accused Franco of being one of Heard’s lovers while he and Heard were married.