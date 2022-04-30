Why Elon Musk won’t testify in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The most mediatic trial of the moment continues to generate headlines. In the midst of the cross-statements between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a piece of news arrives that generates a bit of noise: Elon Musk is not going to testify as a witness, as anticipated. Something that may or may not be related to the documents presented by the actor’s representatives on the millionaire’s affair, who, they argue, would have participated in a threesome with Heard and model Cara Delevingne when Amber was still married to Depp. Let us remember that the now owner of Twitter had been pointed out by the defense in the previous meeting before the courts, when Depp charged against The Sunof having had a love affair with the actress just a month after she separated.

It has now emerged that Musk will not testify in defense of his ex, Amber Heard. The tycoon’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, confirmed to Fox NewsDigital that the Tesla boss will not take the stand despite appearing as a witness. No further details about the reasons have yet been released. This news comes after the doorman of the building in Los Angeles where Depp and Heard lived testified via video that he often saw Musk, at least “a few times a week”, in 2015, in Depp’s penthouse. . The SpaceX founder “always visited the house when Mr. Depp was not there,” Alejandro Romero said under oath.

Musk, he added, had also been given access to the building’s parking garage at Heard’s request and there were directions to be taken to the residence via the penthouse elevator. Musk’s first appearance at Mr. Depp’s penthouse occurred shortly after Mrs. Heard threw a bottle of vodka at Mr. Depp in Australia, when she learned that Mr. Depp wanted the couple to have a wedding. postnuptial agreement on the assets of their marriage,” the court documents say. “Ms Heard’s violently directed projectile practically severed a finger from Mr Depp’s right hand and shattered the bones.”

Simultaneously, The New York Post reported that actor James Franco, 44, will not testify at the trial either. Depp accused Franco of being one of Heard’s lovers while he and Heard were married.

More trial revelations

In addition to these strong statements, the alleged personality disorders suffered by Amber Heard, who, according to a doctor who evaluated her, have “borderline and histrionic personality disorder” have been addressed in the trial.

Among the most explosive statements that have been heard during the trial, the end of which is still several weeks away, are phrases such as: “I am a victim of domestic abuse.” Those are the words Depp used during a phone conversation with Heard that occurred, according to his testimony, between May and July 2016. In the talk they address the last big fight they had in Australia before their divorce, when she alleges that he threw a cell phone that hit her in the face. In her conversation, he reminds her that she threw a can against his nose in an incident that caused damage and broken glass in the house they rented from her and in which Depp lost part of a finger.

On the other hand, in an exchange of previous text messages between Depp and fellow actor Paul Bettany, the two men talk about Heard as if she were a “witch” and the actor mentions that after drowning her they should burn her body.

The trial, which began weeks ago, has Depp and Heard at odds again and bringing out the worst rags in the sun. Something they already did in 2020 when another trial took place in which the actor denounced The Sun for having described him as a “wife beater” following the testimonies of his ex-wife. At that time, justice ruled in favor of the British medium and he could not clean his image. Since then, according to the same actor, he lives canceled by the industry. Therefore, almost simultaneously and in another country he filed another lawsuit, for 50 million dollars, this time against his ex for defamation of him. The actor argued that in a column Heard wrote for Washington Post on domestic violence spoke indirectly of him.

The defamation lawsuit was filed by Heard’s ex-husband in 2018 after she spoke in an article as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” She did not name Depp, but her lawyers argue that it is a reference to Depp, as he has previously claimed that he was physically violent with her during her marriage.

Musk is not the only famous last name that came up in the trial, names such as Paul Bettany, Jason Momoa and James Franco also came to light, due to their different relationships with the actors.

