Why Emilia Clarke will never have plastic surgery

Emilia Clarke, the star of “Game of Thrones”, is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. The British interpreter, however, does not give much importance to it; and despite the fact that she is still young, she already ruled out the possibility of having some type of plastic surgery. For what reason?

It is worth mentioning that the actress famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen she survived two strokes in just over two years and underwent surgery in 2011 and 2013; this episode in her life made him totally change his mind about her beauty.

Why does Emilia Clarke never plan to have surgery?

Emilia Clarke assured that, although “ridiculous beauty standards” of society tell you that what is outside is more important, believes and is convinced after defeating death, that what is truly redeemable in a person is not what is seen with the naked eye, but what is inside.

According to the actress, after the operations, she was left feeling “unsafe” and contributed to questioning how he looked, but as the years have passed, he has changed his mind about this.

“After the surgery, because I felt so scared and insecure, I was putting all that into how I looked”he said in an interview with the people magazine. “As I grew up, I realized that people are more beautiful when they don’t think about themselves, nor consider their own beauty”.

“Happy moments and being happy is what you will see on your deathbed. You won’t remember how many times you took that super cute selfie.”Emilia Clarke added.