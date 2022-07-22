Why Emma Watson Almost Quit The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies: How Instant Stardom Affected The Young Star

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s impossible to think of Hermione Granger without thinking of Emma Watson who played the role for a decade. Fans have seen the British actress appear on screen as one of Harry Potter’s best friends in the film series based on JK Rowling’s books for eight films. But Watson nearly quit the franchise after the fourth film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” In 2022, a “Harry Potter” reunion special was released titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts,” where the cast discussed their experiences filming the beloved films.

During the reunion special, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, told Watson: “You’re considering stepping down. I never really told you about it.” Watson responded by saying: “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it hit a tipping point where you were, it’s kind of forever now.” She expressed the loneliness she sometimes felt at this time in her life and also talked about the intense fame that hit her and the rest of the stars. Luckily, Watson continued to play Hermione for the rest of the “Harry Potter” movies.

Who is Emma Watson in a relationship with?

Watson is dating a Los Angeles, California businessman named Leo Robinton. The pair were first linked in late 2019 when pictures started to surface of the two.

Watson addressed the rumors that she was engaged to Robinton in May 2021. “Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks whenever they turn out to be true or false,” she tweeted at the time. “If I have any news – I promise I will share it with you.”

EMMA WATSON, EMMA ROBERTS BREAK THE SILENCE ON ‘HARRY POTTER’ REUNION MIXUP SPECIAL

In the past, Watson has been linked to Francis Boulle, Jay Barrymore, Rafael Cebrián, George Craig, Johnny Simmons, Will Adamowicz, Matthew Janney, Prince Harry, Roberto Aguire, William Knight, Chord Overstreet and Brendan Wallace. Watson also opened up about her close relationship and love for Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’, while filming the show, although she said during the reunion that nothing romantic happened. passed between them.

Who is the richest ‘Harry Potter’ actor?

Although all of the “Harry Potter” stars have made millions from movies, the main man, Daniel Radcliffe, has earned the most money from movies and has the highest net worth today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe has a total net worth of $110 million and much of it comes from the “Harry Potter” movies. The website reports that he made more money with the release of each film, starting to earn $1 million for the first film and earning $50 million for the last two films. They also reported that he earned at least $100 million from all of the “Harry Potter” movies.

In which movies does Emma Watson play?

Watson is widely known for playing one of the main characters from the “Harry Potter” films, Hermione Granger. Watson went through eight rounds of auditions before she was told she got the role and was only 10 when the first movie was filmed. The films were a smash hit, with the last film in the franchise grossing over $1 billion at the box office.

After her run as Hermione, Watson went on to star in other movies including “My Week with Marilyn”, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”, “The Bling Ring”, “This is the End” , “Noah”, “Colonia” and “Regression”. In 2017, Watson played Belle in the action movie “Beauty and the Beast”. She was also in “The Circle” the same year and was in “Little Women” in 2019.

While pursuing her acting career, Watson always valued her education and attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island in 2009. She graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.