Why Emma Watson and Tom Felton will never be boyfriends

If you are a fan of the universe Harry Potteryou will be aware of the ‘salseo’ (understood as a rumour) that has circulated for years: that Emma Watson and Tom Felton are dating or they have been at some vital moment. The actors have not stopped dedicating precious words to each other in the interviews they have been giving, and have even explicitly said that they felt something for each other (first it was Emma, ​​who confessed that Tom was her ‘crush’, and then Tom , who blurted out, “I don’t think he was in love with Emma, ​​but he loved and admired her in a way I can’t explain to anyone”).

For all this, it is not surprising that they have been together or, well, at least, that they have crossed the line at some point (uuuuuh). But nothing could be further from the truth (and sadly for the fans of both of them), we are sorry to inform you that they will never be together. The reason? Very simple…

Tom has been the one who has spoken the last on the issue, and he has done so as a result of the publication of his memoirs. In a couple of interviews, he commented that perhaps there were sparks, although at different times, and that he doesn’t care that people ‘shippe’ them on the Internet, because it’s something that doesn’t affect them.

But the point is that, despite the fact that this ‘fling’ that they have been able to feel in the past is real, the truth is that now, in their 30s, each one has their lives channeled and they keep telling us they’re best friends. Why can’t we take their word for it? The friendship between two people likely to be a couple also exists, and well, they themselves have already made it very clear (several times) that between Hermione and Draco there is only friendship. Come on, they feel good in that ‘friend zone’ and there is no one who can get them out of it.

‘Ooooh’. That ‘oooh’ is a collective one, because the truth is that we love to ship, the reality is that, but it’s time to accept their decision.

