Why Emma Watson drove Instagram crazy

emma watson

3.2 million likes in a (very small) handful of hours… Emma Watson (29) drove Instagram and the entire Web crazy with this post. Read why… Instagram photo @ Emma Watson

Summer things … Emma Watson (the one right in the photo) publishes the photo above on her Instagram and the social goes crazy. Indeed the social networks. What’s more, the web.

Things that happen in the summer? Not only. Because the photo taken from Instagram @ emmawatson above tells us many things.

Meanwhile, Emma Watson is a former child actress who has been able to transform herself into the feminist icon of the web generation. One that Hermione has managed to become the guru who advises his peers which classics to read and why.

Emma Watson: the wonder woman of Instagram

That even if she is photographed with (almost) naked breasts, she doesn’t look like any other lolita. On the contrary, it continues to act as a very sincere sponsor / witness of feminist battles that are the envy of Meghan Markle. Check it out below.

emma watson

Emma Watson in the photo that caused a scandal on social media in 2017: Hermione topless (almost) naked for Vanity Fair America. Instagram photo

The photo that opens this post on Instagram has reached 3.2 million likes in a matter of hours. Emma is the right one. Dressed as Wonder Woman. Partly because she was at the 2018 Halloween party. But also because her message is clear: we are all wonder women …

With her at the center there is JK Rowling, the wonder woman author of Harry Potter. The one that having not even a shred of place to write, the wizard invented it during lunch breaks at The Elephant House pub. Since 2011, 7 books and 8 films later, she has been at the top of the list of the richest women in England. More her than the Windsors … More wonder woman than that.

Best wishes to JK Rowling (and not Daniel Radcliffe)

The third is Evanna Lynch, aka Luna Lovegood in the movies. They remained friends with Emma. Wonder women, in a world where rivalry dominates everything like that of Hollywood.

harry potter

Emma Watson aka Hermione in the first film based on the saga, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001). This year is 20 years since the audition that changed her life

Emma posted the photo on July 31, 2019. These are his best wishes to JK Rowling who is celebrating 54 years. The date of birth is the same as that of Harry Potter.

“Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday !!!! Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat “, Emma writes … Today’s birthday girl was disguised as a sexy demon …

But to celebrate is also Emma Watson herself, who this year is the right 20 years since she auditioned for Hermione. The first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, came out in 2001. The last, the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, exactly 10 years later.

instagram

The scene of the brand new and highly anticipated Little Women (in the US it comes out at Christmas): with her (first on the left) are Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen. The director is Greta Gerwig. Instagram photo @ emmawatson

Emma Watson is in the cast of brand new and highly anticipated Little Women by Greta Gerwig, which will be released in the States at Christmas 2019. Above, the shot that Emma shared on her Instagram.

Only question: why hasn’t Emma posted anything about Daniel Radcliffe / Harry Potter’s 30th birthday? But this, perhaps it is another story …

WATCH THE GALLERY:

EMMA WATSON: FROM HERMIONE TO WONDER WOMAN OF THE WEB

HARRY POTTER’S BEAUTY EVOLUTION

THE BOOKS THAT CELEBRITIES RECOMMEND US ON INSTAGRAM

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


