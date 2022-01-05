Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling don’t show their children on social media

Unlike many celebrities, Ryan Goslin and Eva Mendes have chosen not to show their daughters, aged 7 and 5, on social networks.

in the photo: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

For an influencer, showing everything about her life and her daily life, both professional and family, is normal. This also means show your children on social networks, whether they are teenagers or babies, who are exposed to audiences of even millions of people. Being an increasingly widespread habit, a specific term was born: we speak of sharenting. The word was specifically born from the union of “parenting” and “sharing”. Just think of Chiara Ferragni, with Leone first and Vittoria after: both children are on the entrepreneur’s social networks since birth, from their very first days of life. And like them also the children of other celebrities: Beyoncé, Belén Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian and her sisters. The debate is very heated and opinions are conflicting. Fedez defended his choice and his wife’s choice, regarding the social shots of their children, shots repeatedly accused: someone had even questioned their parenting skills. But there is also who has made an opposite choice, compared to that of the Ferragnez.

The choice of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they have two daughters: Esmeralda (7) and Amanda (5). The couple is very reluctant to share details of their family and couple life, they tend above all to do not show the two girls on social media. For the two, family is something to experience in a very intimate way, in maximum respect for everyone’s privacy the components and the lockdown have certainly accentuated their vision of life. The actor told British GQ what the long period of stay at home was like, along with his wife and two little girls.

in the photo: Eva Mendes

He realized how fast time goes by and how difficult it is to manage two such small girls 24 hours a day. “It was difficult for our children not to be able to see other children and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best.“said the 41-year-old. Living the family business so intensely, the choice not to show the two girls seems completely coherent. do not feed them to social media.

in photo: Ryan Gosling

The actress and model told an Instagram user, answering a question: “I’ve always had a clear line when it comes to my man and my kids. I will talk about them obviously, with limits, but I will never post photos of our everyday life. Since my children are still so young and don’t understand what it means to post their picture, I don’t have their consent. I will not publish their image until they are old enough to give me consent“.