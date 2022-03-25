Why even though I exercise I don’t lose weight? Your diet could be the key

Yes despite exercising constant you are not losing weightyou could be committing a mistake in your diet. It bothers many to hear this, because they do not want to deprive themselves of eating what they like the most, but a diet is not really about eliminating food from our daily menu, but about learning to eat what our body needs and finding a healthy balance. .

But what happens between feeding and the exercisewhat is their relationship and why can’t you lose weight? To understand it, let’s make a comparison to exemplify how we work. The organism could be understood as a machinery that works to fulfill several functions and to do so, it requires a power sourcein our case comes from regular diet.

To measure our amount of energy required we speak of calories, and in this sense food gives us more, or less, depending on the quantity, but also the product we consume. Therefore, when we eat a lot of processed foods, with large amounts of saturated and trans fats, refined flours and sugars, we tend to store more calories than necessary.

Why even though I exercise I don’t lose weight?

According to experts, the “key to losing weight is to consume fewer calories than you burn”that is, take care to wear a balanced dietwhich means consuming more plant-based foods, but also consuming meats and healthy fats, for example, fish, olive oil, avocado, chia seeds or flaxseed, etc.

“For most people, it is possible to reduce calorie intake to a greater extent than to burn more calories by increasing exercise,” the experts note.

To see it more clearly in a examplewhen making a meal of hamburger, fries and soda, you could be consuming more than 700 caloriesand then you think you’ll do an hour of gym to burn them, but it is estimated that in this time you use up around 300 caloriesso it would be difficult to eliminate or “burn” the calories you ingested.

However, does not about to feel guilty and cut calories without advicethen eliminate foods from your diet without a guide could make you gain weightO well, cause you any illness. It is essential that women maintain an approximate consumption of 1,200 calories per day, while for men it is 1,400 calories per day.

Those calories must be healthynot those that are called hollow, that is, not those that come from sugars and breads, but also contain other nutrients.

However, exercise helps not only to lose weight and get the body you want to have, but also help your body to perform its functions better, so in the end, it is a good complement. Never fall into excess exercise or lack of food, just try to balance what you eat and the physical activity you do regularly and you will see very positive changes.