Why Everyone Is Coming Back To Fortnite (And You Should Too)

Fortnite seems to have gotten a second wind with Chapter 3. A ton of top content creators like Ninja, CouRage, Dr Disrespect, and Tfue are constantly streaming the game, and they’re enjoying the recent updates Epic Games have rolled out.

Ever since Fortnite became one of the biggest games in the world, the internet left no room to call it boring, dead and so on. However, the numbers tell a different story. It’s one of the most watched games on Twitch and YouTube right now, and here’s the reason for its contemporary success.

Fortnite gained thousands of new players towards the end of Chapter 2

Chapter 2 Season 5, which released in December 2020, was one of the worst seasons ever. Bounty hunters from multiple universes like Star Wars, Halo, and Predator have arrived on the island to rescue the Loopers.

Subsequent seasons got significantly better as the game progressed towards the end of Chapter 2. The storyline became more intriguing and the community held the new content in high regard. Live events like Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour have set the bar high for quality, and even crossovers have been widely praised.

so the ariana rift tour gave me a little savage (4 true like 10/10 i got a direct serotonin hit) so the ariana rift tour gave me a little savage (4 true like 10/10 i got a direct serotonin hit) https://t.co/JOM6NB3Vp0

Rick and Morty, Naruto, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, and Arcane Jinx skins have been added to the Battle Pass and Item Shop. Naturally, this helped the developers reach a whole new audience.

The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours. This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK). This collaboration is already a success and an excellent basis for great things to come. The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours. This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK). This collaboration is already a success and an excellent basis. for great things to come. https://t.co/39NtqsmfJ7

Additionally, Dwayne Johnson, arguably one of the most popular people in the world, turned out to be the voice and face of The Foundation, the storyline protagonist of Chapters 2 and 3.



Play the Foundation NOW. It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You’re in the way…it’s your funeral.Play the Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You’re in the way…it’s your funeral. Play the Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f https://t.co/vws81xbdd2

Therefore, even though crossovers have been a bone of contention among some players, they have undoubtedly won the game loads of new players.

Fortnite no longer sweats thanks to Zero Build

The aforementioned factors just laid the groundwork for Fortnite’s second run as the best Battle Royale game. The real game-changer was Chapter 3, which was based on a new map with fan-favorite elements like Klombo, different terrains, Tilted Towers, and more.

Chapter 3 updates have been loaded with content. From map changes to new weapons like MK Seven and Spider-Man’s Mtyhic web shooters, the developers have made sure Loopers always have something new to look forward to.

The spray and pray meta has been a concern for some players, but there’s no denying that the gameplay is much better with new features like Slide, Tactical Sprint, Tactical Overshield, Parkour, and Mantle.

It was the coolest win I’ve ever had in Fortnite. It was the coolest win I’ve ever had in Fortnite. https://t.co/n7GdUx3fzS

One of the main reasons that hindered the growth of Fortnite during Chapter 2 was the community itself. The skill gap between veteran and new players was huge due to mechanics like building and editing. It was impossible for beginners to adapt to the meta without getting trampled by someone who had a lot more building experience.

Bro Fortnite takes down the build and Tfue and Cloakzy make a comeback to win a $100,000 tournament like it’s 2018 all over again wtf is life (also shouts at Scoped their trio) Bro Fortnite takes down the build and Tfue and Cloakzy make a comeback to win a $100,000 tournament like it’s 2018 again wtf is life (also shout out to Scoped their trio)

With the introduction of Zero Build mode, players could face like-minded opponents. They no longer had to be good at building to enjoy the game. This explains why Dr Disrespect, who has always been one of Fortnite’s biggest critics, plays it tirelessly in Chapter 3 Season 2. .

Likewise, content creators who can’t try meme strategies in sweaty lobbies can jump into Zero Build mode and have fun there. The Zero Build tournaments have been just as great, with the likes of Tfue and Nick Eh 30 loving to participate.

Read also

The article continues below

All in all, everyone is coming back to Fortnite as it now meets the requirements of every faction of players. It’s safe to assume that Epic Games’ battle royale title will reach new heights with consistent updates and map changes.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh