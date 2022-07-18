Why everyone left ‘American Horror Story’… and if they will return

‘American Horror Story’a series that Disney+ broadcasts in Spain, has become known for its peculiar way of telling stories and, 11 years later, it is still working, and more so in its last season (here you can read the review of season 10 of ‘American Horror Story’)

With an ever-changing cast of characters, the series has been bolstered by a bevy of familiar faces who have continued with the series.

The most prominent is Sarah Paulsonwhich has appeared in all seasons except season 9, 1984. By the way, do you know the key that is hidden in the title of ‘American Horror Story: 1984?

But in September 2021, Paulson stated during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (via E! News), that season 10 could be the last.

“It’s the first time in about three years that I don’t know. I think this is my last season of ‘Horror Story’, probably. I mean, I don’t know,” she said. “Whenever he comes to me with some character from the show, I tend to be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ But I do not know”.

With season 11 just around the corner, will there be another less familiar face? It wouldn’t be the first.

Some faces and fan favorites have chosen not to return to the series or have not left for various reasons, or have even slipped away after several consecutive seasons to return later.

Next we tell you why the cast members have left ‘AHS’ and whether or not they will return.

Jessica Lang

Before Sarah Paulson wore this crown, Jessica Lange was the undisputed queen of ‘American Horror Story’with prominent roles in the first four seasons.

In the first season, she was the overprotective mother of a mass murderer and the cunning next-door neighbor, Constance Langdon, before becoming Sister Jude in ‘Asylum’ in the second season. In the third season, ‘Coven’, she was the supreme witch Fiona Goode, who trained a group of young girls who had developed powers. In the fourth season, she played Elsa Mars, star and leader of the self-titled ‘Freak Show’.

However, in the cast’s first major outing, Jessica dropped out after this one, in 2013.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the time, Jessica’s explanation for her departure was straightforward: After four years on the project, she felt like she had exhausted her involvement and struggled with commitment every year.

“This is a six-month commitment every year. It will be four years in a row,” he told the magazine. “I want to have more time to myself, I guess. When I’m done and I have a full year ahead of me with nothing to do, who knows? It may not have been the best decision. But I think four years doing something is a good enough amount of time.” “.

She was convinced to make a brief return in 2018 to reprise her role as Constance in ‘Apocalypse’, which tied in with the events of ‘Murder House’, but has been absent ever since.

In 2019, he confirmed his stance on coming back again, saying, “I don’t think so. I feel like I’ve gotten the best of me in those first four seasons“.

However, he has maintained a working relationship with creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, joining Zoey Deutch and Ben Platt on Netflix’s The Politician, the series as chaotic as it is political.

Evan Peters

Evan Peters temporarily left his long stay in ‘American Horror Story’ after the dark characters he played began to take their toll on his mental health.

Over the course of the series, Evan was a main character in the first eight seasons, filling sinister roles that included a lovesick mass murderer in “Murder House,” an asylum patient who wasn’t insane in “Asylum,” a sadistic serial killer in ‘Hotel’ and an evil and violent cult leader in ‘Cult’.

After the eighth season, ‘Apocalypse,’ Evan decided that a break from the seriesand acting in general, for their own well-being.

“I’m goofy, I’m dumb, I like to have fun. I don’t like to yell and scream,” he told GQ in 2018. “I actually hate it. I think it’s gross and really horrible, and it’s been a challenge for me.’ Horror Story’ kind of demanded that of me.”

“It’s been really hard to do. My soul hurts. There’s a massive amount of rage and the emotional stuff has been heartbreaking. I’m sick. I don’t feel good.”

Although for many this seemed to indicate that he would leave the series forever, in the end Evan Peters did not rule out returning to ‘American Horror Story’, and only sat in the ninth season of ‘1984’ before returning to the fold.

He has also become part of the ‘X-Men’ universe as Quicksilver, and had a recurring role (also playing Quicksilver, more or less) in the MCU thanks to ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, one of the best series from Marvel on Disney+.

Angela Bassett

Since her first appearance as Marie Laveau in the third season of Coven, Angela Bassett has been an icon in the world of ‘AHS’.

He continued his stay on the series for four seasons, going through ‘Freak Show’, ‘Hotel’ and finally ‘Roanoke’. But since then he has been very absent from the series.

During ‘Apocalypse’, in which most of the old protagonists returned, she was conspicuous by her absence, even admitting to the Hollywood Reporter that felt “bad” about not playing Marie Laveau again when most of the other witches were present.

She eventually made an appearance in the finale (just in time, we might add) but Angela hasn’t been back in the world of ‘American Horror Story’ since.

Like many of those within Murphy’s verse, he has maintained his working relationship with the creator and is now a main star on ‘9-1-1,’ the series you should watch if you like high-profile procedures. invoice.

Gabourey Sidibe

As a human voodoo doll, Queenie, Gabourey Sidibe became one of the most outstanding stars of ‘Coven’so it seemed natural for him to come back.

Nevertheless, his role was reduced for the next series, ‘Freak Show’, where she made only one appearance as the daughter of Dandy Mott’s sadistic maid after she “disappeared”. She only appears in a few scenes before she herself gets a short and quick exit thanks to a dodgy cop and a bullet to the head.

Since then, Gabourey has only made fleeting appearances as Queenie, which has left many people wondering ‘What happened to Gabourey Sidibe, the leading lady of ‘Precious’? In the fifth season, ‘Hotel’, she is killed, and in ‘Apocalypse’ she returns after being resurrected by her fellow witches.

She has been absent for the past two seasons, but in 2020 she said she would be willing to return if offered the opportunity. However, she is now focused behind the scenes.

“Yes, I would absolutely direct an ‘American Horror Story’ episode,” he told Collider at the time. “There’s a lot of room to play, there’s a lot of room to learn. I’m still a very young director and I’m still learning and I think the lessons I would get from ‘American Horror Story’ would be very valuable. Yes, I would absolutely direct, and I would also be in the series again as a performer”.

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto had a prominent role in the first two seasons of ‘AHS’playing a disgruntled ghost whose husband had been cheating on him in ‘Murder House’, and the original serial killer Bloody Face in 2012’s ‘Asylum’.

However, he hasn’t been back since, not even in ‘Apocalypse’, when the series returned to the titular ‘House of Murder’, and in 2015 he stated that he had no particular desire to do so either.

“No, I don’t think so,” he told YahooTV. “I haven’t had any conversations with anyone about it, but I feel like I had an equally great experience there, and I’m interested in getting away from the horror genre“.

In recent years, he has appeared in ‘NOS4A2’, ‘The Boys In The Band’, a magnificent adaptation in which Jim Parsons shines with a special light, and has lent his voice to the successful Netflix series ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Invincible ‘, a series with a wilder ending than ‘The Boys’. He is also attached to a fourth ‘Star Trek’ movie as Spock. Precisely, ‘Star Trek 4’ will reunite Chris Pine with the rest of the cast.

Wes Bentley

Beginning with a minor role as the mysterious Edward Drake on “Freak Show,” Wes Bentley became the lead on “Hotel” as an investigator looking into the strange goings-on at the Hotel Cortez.

In the sixth season, ‘Roanoke’, he played Dylan, one of the actors who reconstructed what happened in the creepy haunted house and its sinister background.

But since then, nothing, and Five seasons have passed and nothing has been heard from him. about why he hasn’t come back or if he ever plans to.

Taissa Farmiga

The headstrong and antisocial Violet, played by Taissa Farmiga, was one of the first characters that attracted us from ‘American Horror Story’ in 2011 with ‘The House of Crime’.

But unlike other original cast members, Taissa was in and out of her roles in the series.

He would later return for ‘Coven’ season 3, season 6, ‘Roanoke’, before reprising his previous roles in the timeline-crossing season 8, ‘Apocalypse’. However, she has been completely absent in the last two seasons, and now she is starring in the American period drama ‘The Gilded Age’.

However, she seems willing to come back if the stars align.

“It’s a matter of timing. I know there were conversations before, but then I was filming and COVID came along, and travel and all these protocols,” he told Digital Spy in January 2022.

“So, yeah, I can never say ‘no’ given the right opportunity. And it’s like, sure, the idea of ​​a cameo is fun, because we can walk in and find each other, and be like, ‘Hey, that’s me. !'”.

