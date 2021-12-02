Why Facebook and Google are becoming a problem for democracy

Has Facebook become a danger to democracy? This question comes to us from the revelations of the Facebook papers, the collection of documents released by Frances Haugen and delivered to the US Congress. At the heart of the scandal are the notorious Facebook algorithms and the lack of a great moderator that would have led to the dissemination of disinformation campaigns and contents that touch war tones in all countries of the world.

A new investigation, published in Mit Review, has revealed how Facebook and Google are paying millions of dollars to the operators of click-catching pages, financing this global disinformation. We are talking about those publishers who publish misleading content and fake news in order to attract as many users as possible and generate large advertising revenues.

An acceleration of this phenomenon occurred in conjunction with the launch of Facebook’s Instant Articles, a product that allowed publishers to create interactive content directly within Facebook. This move, created to speed up article reading times, served Facebook to collect online advertising. In fact, with this new system the articles are opened directly within Facebook which thus becomes the owner of the advertising space.

In short, Zuckerberg’s social network allows publishers to earn money by showing advertisements from Facebook advertisers in their articles.

If Instant Articles has fallen out of favor in the court of big mainstream publishers, the same cannot be said for a host of small and new digital content producers. Among which there are many click-catcher publishers. But there is also another technical factor of Instant Articles that appeals to these entrepreneurs, namely the possibility of opening multiple domains in this section and reproducing the exact same content exponentially. A godsend for the clickbait strategy.

An internal company document, first reported by MIT Technology Review, shows that these tactics had enabled some companies located in Macedonia and Kosovo to reach nearly half a million Americans before the 2020 election. Many of these companies monetize today. with both Instant Articles and Google AdSense, receiving payments from both companies. But obviously Facebook and Google, thanks to the millions of clicks brought by these digital producers, are able to snatch more convenient contracts from advertisers.

As the MIT Review study reveals, the cases of clickbait companies located in Macedonia and Kosovo publishing content for elections in the States indicate that very often this phenomenon exploits relocation by transforming political debate into money. The research also found that 75% of users who were exposed to misleading content from companies located in Macedonia and Kosovo had never followed any of these specific pages. Facebook’s content recommendation system had instead placed them in their news feed. This phenomenon means that when the same content is amplified by various subjects it can leave the closed network of our personal contacts to reach millions of users. All this translates into a machine capable of determining the trends of the network and decisively influencing digital public opinion.

If in reality the fraudulent publishers aim to monetize as much as possible, without a political purpose, in practice this distinction does not exist. In fact, when particular events occur, such as elections, these publishers move to highly divisive issues, political propaganda and fake news because they thus obtain greater involvement.

The Macedonian page cluster is a prime example: during the 2020 US presidential elections, the January 6 uprising and the passing of the Texas anti-abortion law, this network rode political content.

In these particular stages, clickbait publishers come to sell their large Facebook audience to political pages which thus increase the level of popularity online. Another example of how this system works is found in Burma where in October 2020 Facebook closed a series of pages and groups engaging in coordinated clickbait behaviors.

An analysis by the research company Graphika found that these pages dealt mainly with gossip but in particular critical junctures it veered on political propaganda and disinformation on covid-19. Dozens of pages with more than 1 million followers each, of which the largest exceeded 5 million, flooded the net with mass disinformation campaigns.

In this degraded digital environment, therefore, a ferocious anti-Muslim propaganda has blown, conveyed by fake news and hoaxes, which has exacerbated ethnic and religious tensions already dangerously high. Burma is experiencing a situation in which the 10 most engaging Facebook pages of information are in the hands of click-catching publishers: low-level content has overwhelmed all other sources of information. A less virtual danger than one might imagine given that it ultimately led to the death of 10,000 Muslims and the displacement of another 700,000.