Why Facebook hired Britney Spears’ attorney

The last few times have certainly not been among the rosiest for the history of Facebook. Now, to undermine the reputation of the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg (who is even said to be on the verge of resigning from the top of the company, in order to save it) there would be afurther threat which has already alerted the top management of the company; this time, however, the company would have already run for cover so as not to be caught unprepared: this is what is happening.









The blackout which made users run away on other platforms, the allegations on fake news in time of US presidential elections and other missteps such as the program XCheck, a stratagem with which the prominent figures on the social network could avoid the meshes of moderation to which the contents of other subscribers are normally subjected. To put a spoke in the wheel now there would also be a book it’s a TV series based on it, which prompted the company to protect itself by hiring on its side Mathew Rosengart, L’lawyer which followed Britney Spears during the trial to permanently free himself from the legal guardianship of his father Jamie. And, as in the case of the pop music star, once again his role will be of crucial importance in the matter.

Facebook, why Rosengart is so important

Rosengart will have to keep his eyes and ears open. His task will in fact be to prevent the new television project, an adaptation of “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination“of the authors Sheera Frenkel And Cecilia Kang, may damage the image of Facebook in the eyes of users.

If from the series produced by Anonymous Content should exaggerations not adhere to reality emerge, lack of accuracy in the description of the facts and other unsubstantiated insinuations (according to Facebook, of course), the defender would have sent from the company to initiate a legal battle and assert the rights and reasons of the social network.

At the moment, as reported by The Verge, the situation would still be in the ranks and there would be no conditions to bring the discussion to the court.

An Ugly Truth, all the shadows of Facebook

For the past five years, Facebook has come under the spotlight due to burns disputes. User data management e privacy, fake news, hate speech to the influence of Russia in the presidential elections which saw the victory of Donald Trump and the “Facebook Papers“revealed by the”mole” Frances Haugen: are just some of the hot topics addressed by “An Ugly Truth“and from its television version currently in production.

Even in times of crisis, however, the platform has always risen under the leadership of Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of the company. To feed the reflection between the pages – and the frames of the series – it is precisely the road that led the social network towards this inevitable epilogue, underlining the aspect of natural evolution and not the sum of errors of path.

With an in-depth analysis of the various aspects that have helped to keep Facebook on its toes and the two prominent figures who hold its ranks, the book and the TV series aim to unravel some of the questions that experts have not asked themselves. in recent months, including the role of Zuckerberg and Sandberg within the question. And there is an abundance of material, so much so as to make the social media lean towards one of the most skilled lawyers in the sector in defense of the image and weight that Facebook has behind it.

Facebook, fewer and fewer teenagers on social media

As if that weren’t enough, in addition to legal issues, Mark Zuckerberg also has to face another no less significant headache: escape of teenagers from social media. To confirm this, the report, which became public after the spread by the “mole” Frances Haugen. According to the document, the very young age group between 13 and 17 years it would represent only 9.1% of the total number of visitors, a slightly higher percentage in the subsequent age group, between 18 and 29 years of age, with 12.6%.

The average time elapsed, settling in the last year at only 25.9 minutes of attendance per day, less than half compared to 58.2 minutes of the over 30s. It therefore appears evident that the platform is losing its bite among the very young, more stimulated by the presence of competitors who , unlike Facebook, they are able to offer them a more engaging experience, shaping their style according to the needs of young people who use social media to inform themselves, share and stay in touch with their friends.