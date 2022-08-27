Why famous Egyptian filmmaker Marwan Hamed is the James Cameron of the Middle East

PARIS: A new generation of stars, a biopic-event and a competition marked by the presence of Netflix: the 79th Venice Film Festival hits hard, as soon as it opens on Wednesday.

Twenty-three films are in the running for the Golden Lion, awarded on September 10, in a festival which is more than ever a launching pad for Hollywood, present in force, before the Oscar season.

Most anticipated is a fictionalized version of the life of Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde,” based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and starring actress and former James Bond girl, Ana de Armas.

In gestation for ten years, the film will be shown shortly after the sixty years of the death of the actress to the status of icon.

It is one of the four Netflix productions in competition this year: Venice has become a place of choice for the platform, which cannot claim Cannes trophies because its films are not released in theaters in France. For this 79th edition, the platform will also present the opening film, “White Noise”, by New Yorker Noah Baumbach.

The director of “Frances Ha” and “Marriage Story”, sometimes referred to as the new Woody Allen, adapts the star of the letters Don DeLillo, with his partner Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver.

Among the other well-known filmmakers in competition, the Oscar-winning director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“The Revenant”, “Birdman”), for a film in the form of a homecoming in Mexico, Joanna Hogg (“The Souvenir”) or Martin McDonagh (“ Three Billboards”).

Succession

If the jury chaired by the American actress Julianne Moore is almost equal, the competition remains unbalanced, with only eight directors, a year after the coronation of the French Audrey Diwan for “The event”, on abortion.

On the people side, Penelope Cruz, Cate Blanchett, conductor in “Tar”, Catherine Deneuve who is to receive an honorary Golden Lion, Colin Farell and Willem Dafoe could make the trip to the Lido.

And a whole new generation ready to take over could taste the charms of the lagoon: Timothée Chalamet, 26, who ignited the red carpet last year with “Dune”, celebrates his reunion with the director of “Call Me By Your Name”, Luca Guadagnino, in a film presented as a “cannibalistic romance”.

Will British pop phenomenon Harry Styles, 28, make a detour to the Venetian sands? He is in the credits with Florence Pugh of “Don’t Worry Darling”, out of competition, signed by his partner Olivia Wilde.

And the star seed of the year could be Sadie Sink, 20, revealed in the series “Stranger Things”, which gives the answer to Brendan Fraser as an obese family man in “The Whale”, by Darren Aronofsky (“Requiem for a Dream”).

Alongside glamour, the veteran of international film festivals, founded 90 years ago, does not forget politics and issues of creative freedom: its director Alberto Barbera insisted on selecting, among the two Iranians in competition, Jafar Panahi. Golden Lion for “Le Cercle” in 2000, he was recently detained to serve a six-year sentence for “propaganda against the regime”.

A Ukrainian documentary must also be presented out of competition, when the opiate scandal in the United States will be at the center of a shocking documentary.

France has five films in competition, including “The children of others” by Rebecca Zlotowski with Virginie Efira, “Les miens”, a family portrait by Roschdy Zem, and “Athena”, a fiction by Romain Gavras, written and produced by Ladj Ly, on a revolt in the suburbs.

After “The Father”, which had won two Oscars, the French filmmaker-writer Florian Zeller pursues his Anglo-Saxon dream by offering himself Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and again Anthony Hopkins for “Le fils”, adapted from his play on father-son relationships.