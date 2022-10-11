Why Fans Are Shocked By Kourtney Kardashian’s Body Positivity

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian Barker spoke candidly about her body image, and fans were shocked to hear her thoughts. Over the years (and in the last season of the Hulu series), fans have commented on how the sisters tend to have unhealthy body images. Kourtney has mostly stayed out of the spotlight when it comes to this topic. However, in recent years, she has developed Poosh, a lifestyle brand that focuses on natural wellness. She also shared information about Lemme, her brand of vitamins and supplements. It’s been clear on social media that Kourtney is focused on a more holistic lifestyle than her sisters, but she still finds herself struggling, as this week’s episode proves.

As she geared up for a photo shoot with Bustle, Kourtney discussed her new “curvy” figure with her assistant. Kourtney explained that there were times in the past when she weighed less than 100 pounds. This was partly due to the stress caused by longtime partner Scott Disick’s ongoing addiction issues. However, it was also because Kourtney lived in anxiety, as she was a subject of media fascination. At 43, Kourtney finally feels happy and healthy about herself. She found happiness in herself and in her relationship with her new husband, Travis Barker.

Kardashian’s Kourtney has a healthy body image

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about changing her relationship with her body for the better. Rather than dwell on what some might consider negative, she chose to celebrate her body. She strives to have a better relationship with her curvier figure. During the chat, Kourtney mentioned having done “several” rounds of IVF, in order to try and have a baby with Travis. She added that the hormones used in the treatment caused her to gain some weight. She gave an example to her assistant, saying she had trouble fitting into pants. In the old days; she would have lost enough weight to fit into the pants. However, she had changed and preferred to buy a larger size that worked for her body. It’s a step in the right direction for Kourtney, who has constantly been dragged in the media for being too thin.

Fans were surprised to hear Kourtney speak so candidly about her body, but they were happy with her healthy self-image. In the past, the famous family has come under fire for their very Kardashian body image. All of the sisters have found themselves at the center of controversy at one time or another, because of what they have said about their bodies or the products they have promoted to aid weight loss. While Kourtney has always seemed to prioritize health and wellness over weight loss, some of the products she has featured on Poosh have had negative reactions. That makes her reveal, and the resulting body positivity, even more startling.

While some fans weren’t surprised to see Kourtney speak more candidly on camera, most noticed the open and honest way Kourtney talked about her body. As the second season of The Kardashians continues, fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear more about Kourtney’s new ventures and her Italian marriage to Travis. However, the level of body positivity Kourtney showed on screen was a profound moment, which shocked many fans. Kourtney seemed to be sweet and at peace with herself, and most viewers expected her to strike that kind of balance.

