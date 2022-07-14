Why Fans Miss Kourtney Kardashian’s Style Before Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has been in her punk-rock era since she started dating Travis Barker, but The Kardashians the star’s fans seem to miss her fashion choices before Travis. Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 and early 2021, and the more time Kourtney spent with the Blink-182 drummer, the darker her style became. The rock band rose to prominence in the 90s and maintained their success into the early 2000s. At the time, the group, with singers like Avril Lavinge, dominated the punk fashion world and populated the looks like studded belts and all-black clothing. Over 20 years have passed and Travis Barker still dresses like he’s at the peak of his career, and Kourtney has followed suit.

Before Travis, Kourtney dressed much more chic and followed the fashion trends of LA girls. Although she wasn’t dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga like her sister Kim Kardashian usually is, her style looked more like Kardashian than it does now. The Poosh founder was often seen at events in a sleek pantsuit and on the streets of Los Angeles in distressed jeans, off-the-shoulder tops and heels. Her style was a far cry from her current look, and the former Kourtney would never have traveled Italy in a black mini dress and a black veil over her head. While she and Travis love coordinating their punk outfits, fans aren’t too fond of Kourtney’s new style.

The Kardashians fans are finding themselves longing for the days when Kourtney experimented with colors other than black and wishing she would return to her pre-Travis style. Fans discussed her style on Reddit, with user L_Awasneverthesame saying, “I shed a tear every time I think of his old style.The netizen shared a series of photos of Kourtney’s fashion choices over the years, including her in a lavender ensemble and yellow silk dress. The photos show a very different side of Kourtney’s style, one that fans find more appealing and trendy.

“Her style was soft, feminine and accessible,“a fan of Kourtney Kardashian.”Now her style just reminds me of my old high school kids sneaking into my first period late in their oversized hoodies and McDonald’s breakfast.Kourtney showcases many of her fashion choices on her Instagram page, and they all seem to resemble a style brought to life by young stars like Willow Smith and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom make music reminiscent of the pop-scene. early 2000s punk. In a recent ad she and Travis did for Daring Foods, the star wore a tight red snake-print mini dress with a thick black buckle strap. Fans on the Reddit thread even accused the star of “postureor pretending to be something she’s not to impress someone.

Fans are clearly not in favor of Kourtney living out her punk rock dreams. The reality TV star is in a very different fashion era than she was in when she dated Scott Disick, and despite her newfound happiness with Travis, fans still want her to re-adopt her old style. However, Kar-Jenner’s style is constantly evolving and Kourtney is unlikely to follow fashion advice from fans on social media. There may come a day when The Kardashians The star will try some sleeker styles again, but for now she seems to be enjoying her new Travis-inspired wardrobe.

