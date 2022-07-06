Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Isn’t Using Her Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian fans are skeptical of the reality TV star’s new skincare line after seeing an interesting tidbit in one of her recent Instagram Stories.

Kardashian launched “SKKN By Kim” in June and is actively sharing product details and customer reviews in a bid to publicize her new venture.

However, the line has also come under criticism for its lack of sustainability and its overlap with other companies.

But now fans have another concern: is the company founder even using the products?

Kim Kardashian posted a video showing off beauty products but there was no sign of SKKN.

The beauty mogul shared an Instagram story showing off a silver SKIMS bodysuit in a mirror selfie.

instagram

Eagle-eyed and curious fans focused on the background of the post.

In the background of the photo, which was taken in a hotel room, an assortment of cosmetics can be seen lining the bathroom counter but, curiously, none of the products appear to be made by SKKN , the mother-of-four’s own business. .

Kardashian has posted promotional videos claiming to use products from SKKN’s nine-step routine daily, but this Instagram post may tell a different story.

Kardashian’s photo appears to feature a container of Cetaphil moisturizer, which sells for around $15, instead of her own $85 face cream.

There are also several other containers that are unlike any of the products sold by SKKN.

The cost of Kardashian’s products has drawn the ire of fans who aren’t willing to pay $673 for a set of the entire collection.

Now, according to fans on Reddit, the allegation that even the skincare line’s billionaire owner isn’t using the products has only added to that frustration.

“Cetaphil Moisturizer,” wrote one fan, “And yet you expect us to drop $100 on SKKN Moisturizer. »

However, others defended her by pointing out that Kardashian has spoken at length about battling psoriasis and that Cetaphil is well known for helping to alleviate flare-ups. SKKN also doesn’t sell body moisturizer, so it’s possible that Kardashian still uses the face cream created by her brand.

That being said, in SKKN’s official press release, Kardashian hinted that psoriasis inspired her skincare line.

Related stories from YourTango:

“What started as a diagnosis of psoriasis became the catalyst for my skincare journey of discovery, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to take care of it,” she said. .

So, it seems somewhat naïve if Kardashian doesn’t trust her own products to treat her skin.

Of course, we don’t know for sure if the products in the photo are used by Kardashian, some fans even tease that they could be Pete Davidson’s, and we also can’t see enough of his bathroom to know for sure that there is no SKKN produced. Maybe she just forgot them at home!

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work spans all things social justice, pop culture and human interest. Follow his Twitter for more.