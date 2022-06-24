Why Fans Thought Khloe Kardashian Was Dating Tristan Again

Recently, fans of The Kardashians speculated that Khloe Kardashian was dating Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex is the father of their child, True Thompson. Although Khloe has denied these rumors, fans aren’t entirely convinced that their relationship is platonic. It’s time to talk about why fans think the famous parents have reconciled.

After Khloe broke up with Tristan in February 2019, following his cheating with Jordyn Woods, the couple had an on-again-off-again relationship. They first reunited in 2020, after months of rumors. Fans chatted about them because Khloe posted cryptic quotes related to forgiveness and romance on her social media accounts. The relationship was rocky and they eventually broke up in 2021, amid rumors that Tristan was a serial cheater who betrayed Khloe on multiple occasions. The pair were still close, which made fans fear that Khloe would take Tristan back. However, the revelation that Tristan cheated on Khloe in March 2021 and fathered her third child with Maralee Nichols, cemented the end of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship.

With their romance seemingly over, fans fear Khloe will start dating Tristan again. As True’s father, he’s always around Khloe and once displayed manipulative behavior on keeping up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians. June 17, Khloe tweeted that life was “lots of lessons“about how”Love heals and teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and above all…love.“Fans were convinced the tweet was a sign that Khloe was coming back to Tristan, and their dysfunctional cycle was beginning again. “am i missing something?” was a question Reddit user ctxrx asked, and they added: “At some point, keeping your family together just isn’t worth it. She sets an example to her daughter that everything is fine. It’s so sad.“

Fans were even more convinced when photos of Tristan, Khloe and True having lunch together on Father’s Day were released. The photos focused on Tristan and Khloe together, including one of them hugging, which made it look like they were the only ones at lunch. However, Khloe later confirmed that she and Tristan were joined at lunch by Kim Kardashian and Kanye, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner.

If that confirmation didn’t allay fans’ concerns, recent news about Khloe’s new boyfriend did. While news of the brand new relationship has led some fans, like u/passionmilkshakes, to speculate that Khloe “was probably forced to post this story because she was going to face so much backlash from the footage this weekend“, most were happy that Khloe finally seemed to be moving on.”I think she’s really trying to make it true that “Mom and Dad are friends”, even if she doesn’t feel it.“, Reddit user tink630 said, in Khloe’s defense, “[…] I see why she hugs her and is nice in front of True. I just hope she finally has confidence in herself and never takes it back.“

While Tristan will always be around Khloe to some degree as the father of their daughter, fans are optimistic that Khloe will be able to leave him behind completely and find someone more loyal. However, fans haven’t seen Tristan and Khloe’s latest highs and lows. The Kardashians season 1 ended with the start of Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee. When the series returns to Hulu for Season 2 this year, fans will continue to see the fallout from the scandal and Tristan and Khloe’s relationship.

All episodes of The The Kardashians season 1 is available to stream on Hulu

