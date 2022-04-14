Why Fantastic Beasts 4 Might Never Happen

There is turbulence in the Fantastic Beasts saga. The Harry Potter spin-off, first imagined in 5 parts, could it stop along the way?

One of the highest-grossing sagas in Warner Bros. history, Harry Potter occupies a prominent place. A few years after the conclusion of the adventures of the little bespectacled wizard in the cinema, the studio started the production of a derivative saga, which transports us several decades before the birth of the young wizard.

At the heart of this new saga is a magizoologist briefly mentioned in JK Rowling’s novels and their film adaptations. With the collection Fantastic Beasts as source material, Warner Bros gives birth to a new franchise driven by the author herself. In screenplay and production, Rowling wants to offer her fans a unique opportunity to explore the magical world in more detail, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Direction the United States for Norbert Dragonneau, who must find all the magical creatures that have escaped from his suitcase. A first opus which also laid the foundations for a denser plot, centered on Gellert Grindelwald. Albus Dumbledore’s friend-enemy is then camped by Johnny Depp. Jude Law embodies the one who is destined to become the legendary director of Hogwarts.

The box office will weigh heavily

The second installment will take a closer look at this relationship and the rise of the silver-maned wizard. Unfortunately, the public is not quite conquered by this new adventure. The box office is rather disappointing, $654.9 million versus 812.5 for the first part.

If JK Rowling shines on paper, it’s actually more complicated when she acts solo for the big screen. Warner Bros hopes that the presence of Steve Kloves writing will give to Fantastic Beasts his letters of nobility. Unfortunately, nothing is won yet.

The reviews are rather mixed, in France as in the United States. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film only gets 57% positive reviews. This is more than for the second opus (36%), but still far from the results of the first part or even of the saga Harry Potter. In France, David Yates’ new film is not faring much better with an average of 3 out of 5 stars at the time of this writing.

Is it the critical score of the film that will condition the start of a sequel? Not necessarily since what mainly interests Warner Bros are the box office results. And on that side, too, Warner Bros has to worry about. The pandemic still has serious consequences on dark rooms, and few films manage to exceed 500 million in revenue.

This is all the more true since by including a homosexual romance in its plot, Warner Bros will have to do without revenue from several markets. As noted varietyChina, Saudi Arabia or even the United Arab Emirates have a very strict policy concerning sexuality or language. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will also not be shown in Russia, following the boycott of the country in reaction to the war in Ukraine.

Note that to increase its revenue, Warner Bros tried to keep this third film under the 100 million budget mark. Despite all her efforts, she did not succeed because of the health crisis. It would have cost nearly 200 million, without the promotional campaign.

The chaos behind the scenes

The saga Fantastic Beasts is also hit hard by many controversies. After having played Grindelwald for two opuses, Johnny Depp is excluded from the third part following the case of domestic violence which opposes him to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

If the actor has touched his stamp, he does not appear in Dumbledore’s Secrets. He is replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, famous for playing Hannibal in the NBC series. A cast change that obviously impacts the work, since it is a central character.

Recently, another actor has also been talked about: Ezra Miller. First keystone of the license, the young man has gently been relegated to the background. A decision which is mainly explained by his various escapades outside the sets. Recently, he was arrested for indecent assault and disturbing public order.

He had also been filmed attacking a fan in a bar. According to Rolling Stones, Warner Bros would consider ousting him from the DCEU. His future in the license Fantastic Beasts is therefore rather compromised.

J. K Rowling as a fly in the ointment

Finally, the author’s recent outings on trans identity have put Warner Bros in a delicate situation. For the special program, which celebrated the 20 years of existence of the first opus ofHarry Potter, she had not been invited. HBO and Warner had contented themselves with including a few interviews filmed several years earlier.

Especially since some actors did not hesitate to share their disagreement with the latter on social networks. This was the case of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe. Katherine Waterston, who plays Tina Goldstein, also heavily condemned JK Rowling’s comments.

She also only appears briefly in this third opus, even though she had a central role in the previous ones. Did she choose to take a step back? Warner Bros did not provide any information on the subject. In the film, it is a nebulous explanation of the new position she occupies that justifies her absence.

In any case, fans of magic and fantastic beasts can already discover Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets At the movie theater. As one might suspect, the writers made sure to close the adventure, if only a little, in the event of commercial failure. According to variety, the script for the 4th film has not yet been started. Warner Bros would not have given the green light for its start, proof if it were needed that nothing is yet decided.