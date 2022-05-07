Why Fast & Furious 10 Costs 8 Times More Than The First Movie

The growing nature of the franchise has meant that the budget of “Fast & Furious 10” reach approximately eight times that of the original film. The films in the renamed ‘The Fast Saga’ have been a staple of action cinema for more than two decades, and in that time, the franchise has changed considerably.

The first film introduced Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and the idea of ​​street racing criminals pulling off high-octane heists, and the films in the franchise have continued to evolve ever since.

With a huge cast that seems to grow with each new entry, “Fast & Furious” is now bigger than ever. Despite the controversy surrounding the tenth film, this will serve as the first half of the end of the franchise. After the massive success of “F9,” Fast & Furious 10, officially titled “Fast X,” is reportedly the most expensive entry of all to date.

Why is “Fast & Furious 10” more expensive than the first movie?

According to reports, the budget of “Fast & Furious 10” has hit $300 million, a truly staggering figure that is roughly eight times the budget of the first film in the franchise. The cost of production is clear evidence of the studio’s faith in the next installment, and after the impressive box office “F9”this is not surprising.

However, it would seem that the reason why the budget increased so much from the first installment is related to the way in which ‘The Fast Saga’ has evolved since then, with a new focus on bigger stunts and a star-studded cast.

Of the two main ways the franchise has changed, perhaps the costliest is its new focus on its core “family.” The ever-changing cast of stars from “Fast X” is growing even bigger, with Brie Larson and Jason Momoa now set to join Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Charlize Theron, among others. The continued popularity of “Fast and Furious” has seen each member of its cast become a bigger star, driving their individual salaries higher and higher.

Beyond the salary of its actors, another important financial consideration is the stunts of the franchise. In the original film these were relatively simple, but as he grew older they became more and more complex and therefore require a larger budget. With its success, “Fast and Furious” has become more ambitious in its outlandish stunts and car chases, and therein lies the other main reason the budget is so much higher.