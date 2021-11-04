Why Ferrari and Tesla could team up to make electric supercars

“The solution is to partner. We need to focus on the areas where we want to excel and then develop the rest with partnerships “. Benedetto Vigna, the new CEO Ferrari, thus replied to those who asked him in the last call with investors if he is worried about Ferrari’s ability to convert to electric. But that “making partnership”, which sounds obvious for those who build “normal” cars, is not at all obvious for Ferrari, which historically has never sought partner but providers.

But the world has changed, the ecological transition is looming and the Maranello company – like all supercar manufacturers – must send to the attic within 14 years what has made the Cavallino legendary for 60 years: the internal combustion engine and its sound, at 6, 8 and 12 cylinders. And if the idea that Tesla may be the “right partner” makes you fall out of your chair, I invite you to keep your balance for a few more moments.

The monumental V12 Ferrari

To begin with, it is good to frame the extent of the challenge. Making a good electric car it requires investments, technology and a capacity for innovation that the big cars themselves struggle to find.

Making an electric supercar adds the complexity of performance that must go beyond mere 0-100 acceleration time, adding high-end road capability and addressing the problem of weight versus driving dynamics. Not to mention the overheating of the batteries during use on the track.

If then this “electric supercar” is to be worthy of wearing a prancing Horse on the hood, the bar rises even more.

The second aspect to consider is that while money and technology can be bought, time cannot be compressed. I am referring to the time to experiment, possibly making mistakes, to find those technical solutions (physical or software) that allow you to make a difference. That’s what the British call it Learning by doing and that explains (in part) the competitive advantage of Tesla that he started making electric cars 10 years ago, before all the others.

The first Tesla (Roadster)

Now, if it is clear that Ferrari as a brand of excellence cannot make mistakes or compromise, it is equally clear that it must accelerate this transition considering both the aforementioned deadlines and the evolutions underway.

Porsche, for example, its first generation of electric – the Taycan – has already made it and has been selling it for over a year and when Ferrari unveils its first electric in 2025, it will have launched another 3 battery-powered models. While in, Rimac Automobili (owned by Hyundai and Porsche itself) founded the largest research and development center dedicated to electric supercars in Croatia, bought Bugatti and supplies the technology to other supercar manufacturers such as Automobili Pininfarina. And again, a few months ago the Chinese of Silk-FAW have settled in Italy and promise to build a reference plug-in hybrid supercar (not pure electric), exploiting the know-how of Motor Valley.

Then there are the customers who may not yet dream of an electric Ferrari today, but in 3-4 years they could expect it. Especially if we talk about the young millionaires who are not few in the world.

The Porsche Taycan The newborn Bugatti Rimac of which Porsche is a shareholder The Hongqi S9 from Silk FAW

In Maranello they know they are late and they have taken countermeasures in many ways revolutionary. To begin with, the choice of Benedetto Vigna as CEO: a physicist, as well as inventor, specialized in technology, driving a supercar manufacturer had never been seen before. And then the announcement of the collaboration with LoveFrom from Jony Ive, formerly Apple, who makes the designer and that is the one who creates objects that did not exist before (read the first iPhone). A strategic role very different from the car designer intended as a stylist, who designs the dress of something that already exists.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari The designer Jony Ive

If the conditions for creating a conceptually unprecedented electric Ferrari are there, the time to do it from a technological point of view is still short. Hence the thought of a Tesla as the best possible partner not only to accelerate the transition, but also to ensure its success. Tesla, as known, is ahead of everyone in the development of batteries and is about to launch solutions that would also be functional to high-performance cars. First of all the new XXL 4680 cells, which will guarantee a far higher energy density and the possibility of integrating a battery pack with structural functions.

The other strong point of the Californians is the know-how in software development, crucial for both battery management and the creation of a driving and ownership ecosystem. Which also serves Ferrari like bread to create a well-rounded customer experience. Experience that, thanks to Tesla, could count on a high-speed charging network that already exists and is incredibly efficient: i Supercharger.

The digital instrumentation of the SF90 Tesla 4680 cylindrical cells

Another element is Tesla’s chronic delay in developing his own supercar, the Roadster. It has already been postponed three times for various reasons and one certainty: it is not a priority because it is not a car with which you can make numbers and money. And above all because it requires specific development skills that are exactly those of Ferrari.

The Tesla Roadster due to arrive in 2023

If the good technical reasons weren’t enough, there are also personal ones: John Elkann And Elon Musk have a direct and important link that the Tesla patron himself acknowledged in public on the occasion of the Italian Tech Week 2021, saying that in the crucial moment of the launch of the Model 3, Comau played a decisive role in solving the problems of industrialization of the car.

John Elkann, Ferrari Executive Chairman Elon Musk

And finally there are the financial ones. Both Tesla and Ferrari run on the stock exchange with a rally that in these days is setting new historical records for their respective stocks thanks to economic performance with spectacular Ebitda values ​​for the sector (23% Tesla, over 30% Ferrari).

Obviously there are also the “BUT”, Starting with the fact that two excellences never” mix “. All the more so if their positioning is different with a Ferrari considered good of extra luxury and a Tesla technological excellence. However with i self and with i but history is not made and given that the history of the automobile must change, it makes sense to remove a few stakes.

We’ll see, always wishing the best for the Prancing Horse.