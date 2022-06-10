Why Florinda Meza avoided being intimate with Roberto Gómez Bolaños

Roberto Gomez Bolanos He won the affection of adults and children alike. His witty characters conquered the hearts of thousands and thousands of people around the world and today, almost a decade after his death, there is no one who does not remember him with great affection. The Chavo of 8, the Chapulin Colorado, Dr Chapatin, Bonaparte Shower Y Vicente Chambon They are the roles that he put to flesh and drew hundreds of laughs from the audience.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos

Bolanos He had two great loves: Grace Fernandezhis first wife and with whom he had six children, and florinda. She met the second one in the recording studios of the famous comedy show they shared. when she met Mrs. Florindacharacter played by the actress, he was still married.

In an interview that table toasted after the actor’s death, he told why he avoided having intimacy at that time with Bolanos. “I didn’t want to because he was my boss and he had seven bags from the past, very heavy. A wife and six children. But besides, he was my boss and I said ‘this should not be done because suddenly you are left without the man and without the job. “he indicated in Drop the soup.

florinda was next to Robert until his last days, when he passed away in November 2014 due to respiratory complications. At that time, it was she herself who was in charge of making the sad news known through social networks.

Roberto Gomez Bolaños and Florinda Meza

“This time it is not a rumor, an invention, a joke… My husband Roberto Gómez Bolaños (El chavo) has died. I love you my life <3"Meza wrote on Twitter.