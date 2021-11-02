Why France and the UK are fighting over fishing

In recent days, the clash between the governments of France and the United Kingdom over fishing rights in the English Channel, which has been ongoing for several months, has become more open and hostile, to the point that it could risk endangering other important trade agreements. and politicians. This although the question of fishing in the Channel is economically unimportant for both countries, and concerns a limited number of fishing vessels: it is above all a symbolic and principled clash, which clearly highlights the difficulties in relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union after Brexit.

Within days, France seized a British fishing boat, and shortly thereafter the UK summoned the French ambassador to ask for an explanation. On Sunday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron there was then a long-distance clash at the G20 in Rome, with both leaders accusing each other of misconduct and violating the agreements made at the time of Brexit.

The two countries also gave each other ultimatums: France said that if the UK does not give up on fishing rights by November 2, it will apply various trade limitation measures, while the UK said that if the situation is not resolved within 48 hours will take legal action through the European Union dispute resolution mechanism.

The dispute between France and the UK arises from the fact that, prior to Brexit, French fishing vessels historically operated in British waters (the reverse was also true, but to a much lesser extent). This was especially true for some particular areas, such as the waters around the island of Jersey, which is located a few kilometers from the French coast, but formally depends on the United Kingdom.

After Brexit, it became necessary to find an agreement on the division of fishing areas. Fishing rights were one of the most talked about topics in the whole negotiation, and it was eventually decided that the UK would give license to fish in its waters to European vessels active in the area that could prove that their business had been carried out. with continuity in previous years. This evidence has been particularly difficult for smaller French fishing vessels to present, which lack the technology to keep track of their business and routes.

In all, he wrote the Financial Times, the UK has licensed 1,700 European fishing vessels, but has denied it to around 200, mostly French. According to the French government, it means that the British government has excluded 40 per cent of the French fishing boats that had applied, and this would be an unacceptable offense (the British government disputes this data, however).

From an economic point of view, the question is almost irrelevant, because it concerns a few dozen (or at least a few hundred) of small fishing boats. However, fishing rights have taken on an enormous symbolic value, and have become an important issue for the electorates of both countries, on which governments have so far refused to find an agreement. For Boris Johnson, the issue of fishing rights has meant solid support from more conservative tabloids at a time of crisis, while Macron doesn’t want to be weak six months into the election, in which several northern districts hang in the balance.

Tensions between France and the United Kingdom have been going on for months, and have returned to being quite strong last week, after the French authorities seized a British fishing boat forcing it to dock at the port of Le Havre. France has also threatened tougher retaliation, such as stepping up health checks on trucks passing through the Channel Tunnel and various restrictions on British fishing vessels.

“The ball is in the UK court,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the G20. “We made them a proposal. But if the British keep talking and acting like they don’t want to make a deal, even if it’s already been signed, and if they don’t start giving in, then things are going to get ugly. We cannot help but defend our fishermen ». Johnson responded in similar words: “It is up to France to decide whether they want to give up their troubling threats.”

A letter that Jean Castex, the French prime minister, sent last week to the European Commission to ask for action on the issue also contributed to worsening the climate. In the letter, among other things, Castex wrote: “It is essential to clearly show European public opinion that compliance with the agreements signed is not negotiable and that there are more disadvantages to leaving the Union than to remaining there”. According to Boris Johnson, the letter would show that France wants to “punish” the UK for leaving the Union, even if that is not what Castex wrote.