Why Francis Lawrence “regrets” splitting Mockingjay into two films

There was a time when it felt like almost every genre film franchise based on a beloved series of young adult novels would end up being split into two parts. harry potter do it, evening it did, and yes hunger games done with mockingjayThe final volume of Suzanne Collins’ dystopian saga.

This worked in terms of box office reception for both films, but if he had to do it all over again, director Francis Lawrence would probably back out from wanting to make two movies from one book.

Why does director Francis Lawrence regret the turn? hunger games ending, mockingjayin two different films

Lawrence explained, “I completely regret it. I completely repent. I’m not sure everybody does, but I certainly do.” People While discussing the split decision last month mockingjay The two films turned Collins’s trilogy of books into a quartet of films.

At the time the election was made, hunger games It was one of the most popular film franchises in the world, so it made sense for the studio to present it to audiences as much as possible. it meant this mockingjay, the final chapter of Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) fight against the oppressive Capitol, will unfold over the course of two films released a year apart. According to Lawrence, the positive side was that splitting the films meant adopting more of Collins’s novel, with the narrative being less abbreviated than previous installments.

Lawrence said, “Actually, we got to see more of him on screen in the book than in any other movie because you’re getting about four hours of screen time for the final book.” “But, I see and understand how frustrated people are.”

Like the previous two installments, both parts mockingjay But each grossed more than half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office Mockingjay – Part 2 The cast proved to be the weakest of all four films, and many fans were not happy with the choice of splitting the story with such a long wait between installments. Looking back, Lawrence understands, and if he had understood that frustration earlier, he probably would have held back a little more.

He said, “What I realized looking back – and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the anger of fans, critics and different people – I realized that it was disappointing.” “And I can understand that.”

Lawrence continued, “In an episode of television, if you have a cliffhanger, you have to wait a week or you can just pause it and then you can watch the next episode. But I think people have a “To make you wait a year seems fraudulent, even though it wasn’t. Our intentions were not to be fraudulent.”

Luckily for Lawrence and fans, you won't have to wait any longer to see any chapters of hunger games Saga.