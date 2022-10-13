Why Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Doesn’t Have Targaryen Silver Hair

Jon Snow, the prince promised from House of the Dragon and the bastard from Game of Thrones, was actually a Targaryen. However, he did not have any of the physical traits that the children of this house inherit. What is the truth behind this detail.

game of Thrones presented as one of its main characters Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington. The so-called prince-promised that has been talked about since the first episode of House of the Dragonhas a rather sad life, being pointed out from the beginning of the series as a bastard for apparently being the product of Eddard Stark’s infidelity (Sean Bean).

In Game of Thrones Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen are the parents of Jon Snow

However, with the passing of the episodes of Game of Thrones it is discovered that in reality Jon Snow, the lover of Dhaenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), is the son of Eddard Stark’s sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryens (Wilf Scolding), making him the man of Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecies.

Despite being a true Targaryen, at least on his father’s side, Jon Snow from Game of Thrones does not inherit any of the Valyrian traits that are already known to all fans of the series, such as silver hair. And the reason for this detail is very simple and is explained in House of the Dragon with the birth of Rhaenyra’s children (Emma D’Arcy), Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon.

Although above all Westeros the three characters of House of the Dragon are children of the couple formed by Laenor Velaryon (John McMillan) and Rhaenyra Targaryen, which would have made them pure Valyrians, the truth is that they are the result of the long adulterous relationship of the rebellious princess with Lord Harwing Strong (Ryan Corr).

Like the three children of Rhaenyra, whose Strong traits end up being more dominant than the Targaryens, Jon Snow from Game of Thrones does not inherit his father Rhaegar’s traits for the simple fact that he was related to a Stark. lineage that also predominates over that of the dragon riders.

Jon Snow does not have the genes of the Targaryens in Game of Thrones because he was not the product of incest, he has a mixed lineage

As can be seen in the history of Game of Thrones, the northern houses seem to have dominant genes, which is shown by their dark hair. , which is why Jon’s Stark blood took precedence over his Targaryen genes. Despite not having silver hair, Jon Snow is no less a Targaryen than the sons of Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Viserys (Paddy Considine) in House of the Dragon, who are half Hightower. The same goes for Rhaenyra’s children.