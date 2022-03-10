Why games like ‘This War of Mine’ could teach about the damage of wars like the one in Ukraine

2 million Ukrainians have fled because of the Russian invasion 2:22

(CNN Spanish) — It is common to associate video games with works that include violent elements, action or shooting mechanics. It is not surprising, since many of the most successful and popular titles usually make use of these elements. However, there are exceptions. There are even a multitude of anti-war titles. One of the most outstanding in recent years is ‘This War of Mine’, an independent title published in 2014 by the Polish studio 11 bit studios, which sought to move away from the classic focus that only shows the battlefront and, instead, show the consequences of wars on the main victims: civilians.

Eight years after its release – and after being recommended for students of legal age in Poland – amid the current situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the game “is more relevant than ever.” This is stated by the current head of Public Relations at 11 bit studios and one of the main writers of ‘This War of Mine’, Pawel Miechowski, in an interview with CNN.

The studio had a clear intention when developing the title: to take a stand against armed conflict and convey what people suffer in war “to those people who have never gone to war or who, hopefully, never will.” Such is their involvement that, as a result of the war in Ukraine, they decided to launch a campaign in which they would donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross all the proceeds from the sales of ‘This War of Mine’. The studio, which had already managed to sell more than 4.5 million copies of the game until 2019 (date of the last official sales report), has now managed to raise more than $850,000 with the aforementioned campaign. “We are on the side of the victims,” ​​explains Miechowski.

How is ‘This War of Mine’ and its anti-war message?

Alberto Venegas, a doctor in History from the University of Murcia and a secondary school teacher in Spain, explains in dialogue with CNN that the title stands out because it allows us to see and play from the point of view of civilians and makes us participate in a series of decisions that have consequences.

“It is a fallacy to reflect or empathize with the war hero of big-budget video games. Nobody has that military training, that military training, that physical condition. However, if we are plumbers, teachers, journalists, electricians that at a time when you don’t expect it changes your life”.

‘This War of Mine’ is set in conflicts such as the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s. In the title, the players, through a mechanic of Point&Clickthey control three civilians (they change in each game) who take refuge from the war that is taking place.

The objective is to survive enough days until a ceasefire takes place. To survive, you have to get food, medicine and other resources. The problem is that there are more civilians trying to survive. And then it’s time to make decisions. The player can steal food from an old couple and they will starve. He can also give medicines to other survivors, at the risk of being the one who needs them later.

In order to make the players’ decisions carry emotional weight, Miechowski explains that the title does not judge the players. “You can behave as a bandit or as a good person. The game doesn’t tell you if you do it right or wrong, but to survive in your own way. If you do something wrong, later you will see the consequences of your choices. So when you see those consequences you can feel regret. And that’s a very strong emotion that you can only get in video games.”

In relation to these emotions, the developer emphasizes that “in war the most important thing is humanity. Sometimes it is easier to be a bandit, but are you really winning or are you losing something really precious like humanity?”

Another mechanism they used to engage the player emotionally was to move away from escapism. Where other games allow users to escape from reality by experiencing fantasies, in ‘This War of Mine’ they went for the opposite. “It puts you in a simulation of reality. A horrible reality like war. It takes you out of your comfort zone all the time and then you start playing very carefully. You pay attention to the details of your civilians, to every piece of food , medication… And when you do that, you become much more involved as a player. That’s how we create the connection between the characters and the game, “says Miechowski.

Based on testimonials and real experiences

To represent those sensations and emotions that arise during war and to be able to design mechanics that had a coherent narrative sense, in 11 bit studios they sought to soak up the experiences of survivors.

“We are from Poland. Our grandfathers and grandmothers survived World War II,” says Miechowski. His grandmother lived in eastern Poland, an area that was repeatedly invaded by Germans and Soviets. “It was an area where the battlefront moved from one side to the other, so my great-grandfather had to adapt to survive. They learned to hide food from the military, to grow weeds to eat… This is something that we adapt and in the game you can grow weeds to feed yourself.”

They did not only go to the stories of the relatives of the developers of the team. Miechowski also explains how they immersed themselves in the documents of the FAMA Collection, a virtual museum about the Siege of Sarajevo. The study explains that all those interviews with “normal people like firefighters or teachers” helped them gain perspective.

They also had the testimony of survivors of the war in Bosnia. “We met a boy, Emir Cerimovic, who escaped from Sarajevo as a child with his mother and his older brother. He was the person who explained to us what war is like.” And they add: “we combined many of these stories. We looked specifically for patterns of behavior, emotional moments that stayed in people’s minds and tried to recreate similar events in the game to create those experiences.”

Venegas highlights this use of fonts as one of the keys to the title: “In the end, what it offers is a patina of reality that other video games do not offer because they are based on the aesthetic memory of the video game, that is, on how it has been previously represented war. They bathe everything in a layer of spectacularity, speed, movement, action… which in the end hides what is happening because everything is so fast and spectacular that you don’t stop to think in the context of what is happening. And ‘ This War of Mine’ is quite the opposite. It’s almost all context told with the game’s own mechanics.”

What can ‘This War of Mine’ contribute at this juncture?

Such is the impact of ‘This War of Mine’ that in 2020, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, announced that the game would be part of the non-compulsory recommended reading in schools for students over 18 years of age.

Venegas, as a secondary school teacher in Spain, explains that the game can contribute to learning about contemporary armed conflicts because “on many occasions they show it to us on television and that is where the most shocking facts appear: how the sky lights up, the collapsed buildings , the ruins… but what happens in those moments is not captured and is not spread in the same way. ‘This War of Mine’ does a good job reflecting those moments of everyday life of people, of the decisions they have to make take in those kinds of situations that would help us understand and empathize a little more with what is happening around us.”

According to Venegas, ‘This War of Mine’ “shows a war that is more real, less mythological and less fantastic, which is what should make us think about the real consequences that high government authorities take, such as the Kremlin now in the invasion of Ukraine and what consequences that has on hundreds of thousands of children, men and women who are going to suffer the consequences of those decisions.”