Why George Clooney and Russell Crowe hate each other

George Clooney He is one of the great Hollywood actors who has the most friends in the film industry. The actor has a unique sense of humor and everyone knows him for his particular jokes on the film set. But you can’t always be liked by everyone.

Among the celebrities who are intimate with the actor is his partner, Rande Gerberand his wife, the supermodel Cindy Crawford. Also, Julia Roberts, with whom he is soon to premiere a new comedy, Ticket to Paradise, which has everything to be a great success. Also on the list are Nicole Kidman Y michelle pfeifferwith whom he shared a cast on more than one occasion, and nothing more and nothing less than Matt Damon Y Brad Pitt.

George Clooney.

Of the latter, it was his own George Clooney who admitted that pranking the actor is as important to him as filming movies, something that shows the great friendship between the two. “I’m working on a joke right now for Brad Pitt. He could end his career. I’ve been working on it for two years. I’m not going to tell you what it is, but I just know, I have it,” the Batman interpreter confessed a while ago.

However, just as his good vibes with much of the industry is public knowledge, so is his bad vibes with the actor. Russell Crowesomething that surprises and opens the question about what really happened between the two.

The truth is that everything comes from an interview he gave Crowe in which he spoke ill of George Clooney as well as Brad Pitt and many other greats. In dialogue with The Guardian, in 2005, he pigeonholed them in the category of “sold”.

What Russell criticized is that there are a certain number of Hollywood stars who became advertising ambassadors for certain products for a millionaire sum, referring to them in a rather derogatory way. “I don’t advertise suits in Spain as George Clooney or cigarettes in Japan like Harrison. I mean, Robert DeNiro advertising American Express. Damn, it’s not the first time I’ve been disappointed, ”said the actor about his colleagues.

Russell Crowe.

Some time later, who spoke about it for Clooney. The star of The Big Swindle said that Russell Crowe I sent him a book in apologetic mode and expressed: “He got into a fight with me. It started for no reason.” But that was not all.

The actor took revenge on his colleague, saying, “He’s probably right. And I’m glad he told us, because Bob, Harrison and I were also thinking of starting a band, which would also fall under the misuse of celebrity title.” This was interpreted as a hint because Crowe He was part of a rock band, 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, from 1992 to 2005.