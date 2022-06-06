Entertainment

Why George Clooney and Russell Crowe hate each other

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

George Clooney He is one of the great Hollywood actors who has the most friends in the film industry. The actor has a unique sense of humor and everyone knows him for his particular jokes on the film set. But you can’t always be liked by everyone.

Among the celebrities who are intimate with the actor is his partner, Rande Gerberand his wife, the supermodel Cindy Crawford. Also, Julia Roberts, with whom he is soon to premiere a new comedy, Ticket to Paradise, which has everything to be a great success. Also on the list are Nicole Kidman Y michelle pfeifferwith whom he shared a cast on more than one occasion, and nothing more and nothing less than Matt Damon Y Brad Pitt.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sydney Sweeney exudes glamor with a 2000-style miniskirt and crop top

3 seconds ago

Ranking of the most popular Disney + series in Spain

11 mins ago

The Nation / Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth started filming “Furiosa”

22 mins ago

Joaquín Mouliert Meléndez, the singer from Fajardo who brought the tenth to Carnegie Hall

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button