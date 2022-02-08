Why Germany is so cautious in the Ukrainian crisis

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which according to the United States is imminent, several NATO member states have decided to provide military assistance to Ukraine including weapons, drones and sending soldiers to Eastern European countries, those who fear more aggressive action by Russia. Germany, which maintains a leadership role in Europe and is an important member of NATO, is moving in a different, much more cautious way, which is causing quite a bit of unrest among allies. The reasons for this great prudence are historical, political and economic.

So far, Germany has refused to sell lethal weapons to Ukraine, although it has not completely ruled out it for the future: for example, it has not authorized a shipment of nine howitzers (artillery pieces) from Estonia to Ukraine on the pretext that they were of German origin. Other NATO countries have behaved differently. The US State Department has given permission to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send US-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine. The United States shipped $ 200 million worth of weapons and ammunition between December and January alone, while the United Kingdom supplied 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers and is helping with the training of the Ukrainian military, as are Denmark and Canada.

On January 27, Germany offered to send 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to help defend it from a possible Russian invasion. The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, had openly wondered if the proposal was a joke: «What is the next help that Germany will send us? Cushions?” he had asked rhetorically in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

Ukraine also seems worried about Germany’s hesitation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused her of “undermining the unity” of the anti-Russian bloc and of encouraging a Russian attack. Kuleba is not the only one to have expressed doubts about the prudent attitude on the part of the German government. Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the national security committee of the Lithuanian parliament, said that “Berlin is making a big strategic mistake and putting its reputation at risk”, while for the Lithuanian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks it is “absurd. given the times they are “.

The apparent German inaction is motivated by a complex series of historical, political and economic reasons.

Both German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz justified the refusal to supply arms to Ukraine, recalling that since 1971 Germany has been opposed to sending weapons to areas that are involved in a conflict or that risk entering them. : it is a policy that many analysts link to the traumas of the Second World War and the subsequent need for Germany not to feed ancient fears and suspicions among the allies. Within the foreign policy of other countries, the supply of weapons to a state that is in danger of being attacked is seen as a measure of deterrence, that is, deterring the potential aggressor from an attack for fear of reprisals. From the German point of view, however, this measure would only make the situation worse.

In an interview with Al JazeeraHowever, Stefan Scheller, a researcher with the German Council on Foreign Relations, pointed out that “although the export of arms to conflict zones is not part of the German foreign policy tradition, Germany sometimes – and for good reason – is it was flexible with its own benchmarks, for example when it supplied weapons to support the Kurds who were fighting the Islamic State in Syria “.

Germany has also taken part in several anti-Russian military initiatives in recent years: it commands a NATO battle unit in Lithuania, helps monitor Baltic airspace for Russian meddling, and plans to send some fighter jets in Romania next month to do the same there too.

Nonetheless, the current caution makes sense for most of the coalition forces that make up the Scholz government.

The Greens are strongly pacifists and have always expressed great concerns about the sale of arms, even if a part of the party – as well as a large part of the Liberals, another ruling party – would like Germany to be more assertive against Russia. Added to this is the fact that the SPD, the social democratic party to which Scholz belongs and which won the majority in the federal elections of 2021, is very keen on its historic tradition of dialogue with Russia, which dates back to the times of the Soviet Union.

In addition to the political world, even part of the military one sees Russia not as an enemy country, but as an economic, commercial and partly strategic partner, as recently emerged from the words of Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, who led the German naval force since 2020 and who resigned on January 22 after some of his statements about Russia sparked protests in Ukraine. Responding to a question after a conference, Schönbach said that the Crimean territories annexed by Russia are now considered “gone” and that “they will never return”, and that therefore having the Russian government as a bilateral partner, “even if not it is a democracy, ”would help to remove him from China.

To all this is added an important economic reason: together with Italy, Germany is the European state that depends most on Russian gas for its energy needs: 32% of the country’s natural gas comes from Russia. At present, 15.3% of electricity in Germany is produced with gas, and it is particularly important for domestic heating and manufacturing industries.

Germany is working to have less and less need for non-renewable sources, including gas, to produce energy, but for the moment an interruption in Russian gas supplies would put it in great difficulty.

Russian gas is a sensitive issue for the German government. In September 2021, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed, designed to transport Russian gas to Germany, and from there to Western Europe, via the Baltic Sea. A similar pipeline already exists, Nord Stream 1, but Nord Stream 2 allows to double the amount of gas that can be transported from Russia to Western Europe without passing through Ukraine and Poland.

From the moment it was commissioned, Nord Stream 2 has been criticized by several US and European politicians for the real risk of increasing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and reducing Ukraine’s negotiating strength, where the most large pipeline to Europe. However, Germany, especially under the government of Angela Merkel, had always strongly supported the project.

Despite being ready for use since September, Nord Stream 2 has not yet been activated both for bureaucratic reasons and due to the growing tension in Ukraine.

For weeks, Germany had stalled when NATO member states began discussing the possibility of sanctioning the companies operating the pipeline. In a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Chancellor Scholz confirmed that he intends to respect the agreement signed by the Merkel government and the Biden administration in July 2021, in which sanctions are foreseen if Russia were to “use energy. as a weapon or to commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine ”. A similar thing was repeated by Biden on Monday: after a meeting with Scholz, Biden said that “if Russia invades, that is, if tanks and troops cross the border with Ukraine again, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. . We will put an end to you. “

Also on Monday, speaking at a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba, Foreign Minister Baerbock said that Germany is willing to “pay a high economic price” in case sanctions against Russia become necessary.

However, the preferred position of the German government regarding the Ukrainian crisis seems to continue to be mediation. Germany has relaunched the “Normandy Format” talks, in which Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany meet to try to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in the Donbass region, controlled by pro-Russian separatists (they are called “Normandy Format” because in that format was first held on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy).

“We have been consistent in emphasizing the formula of deterrence and dialogue,” he told al Financial Times Nils Schmid, spokesman for the social democrats’ foreign policy: “It was the involvement of Germany that reopened this little door to diplomacy.”