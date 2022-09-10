Why Gilmore Girl Actress Alexis Bledel Is Having The Worst Time Of Her Life

Alexis Bledel gained great popularity when he played the role of Rory Gilmore in the famous series gilmore-girlwhich had seven seasons that aired from 2000 to 2007, as well as a four-episode miniseries in 2016.

Another of the fundamental roles in the career of the actress who is already 40 years old was the one she played in the movie saga A summer in pantswhere he shared a cast with America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively.

Alexis in Gilmore Girl.

However, currently Alexis Bledel was being part of the series that allowed him to win an Emmy Award, Handmaid’s Tale, which he announced that he would be leaving unexpectedly. To this was added that after eight years of marriage, she ended her marriage with Vincent Kartheiserthe father of her child.

But from the beginning, the Hollywood star assured that he never imagined for his life the fame and popularity that his time in gilmore-girlmuch less being a recognized actress: “I never imagined myself as an actress, if I have to be honest… Actually, I always imagined myself being behind the camera.”

The truth is Alexis Bledel She was always very low profile, super shy and had a hard time dealing with the press and being the center of attention. But the recent decisions she made in her life put her in the spotlight, pursued by the paparazzi desperate to find her image in this transition process and especially her voice.

Related news

The decision of the actress to leave the fifth season of Handmaid’s Tale It could be linked to the separation from her husband, but also to the high cost that it meant for her to put herself in Emily’s shoes, who led her to film very strong scenes to which she referred on occasion: “There were scenes that made me sick … Like when Emily is tortured, that’s why I looked to spend a limited amount of time in that role, just a couple of times a month.”

Alexis and Vincent.

Regarding the reasons that led her to separate from Vincent Kartheiser, until now they are unknown. None of the protagonists of the story spoke to the press, and the only statement we have is one from the actor that reveals why he does not talk about his personal life: “If I open that door with the world, then feelings that I don’t know will come in.” I like them. Love is magical, spiritual, it doesn’t feel right to flaunt it.”