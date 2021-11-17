Why Greenpeace denounced Volkswagen: there is only one way to reduce emissions

What needs to be done to limit global temperature rise and avoid its most devastating effects?

As participants at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow tried (unsuccessfully) to answer this question, a new climate battlefield opened up in Germany: Volkswagen, one of the companies with the greatest responsibility for the climate crisis in the world, was sued for her inaction. An identical lawsuit had already been filed in another German regional court by an organic farmer and supported by Greenpeace.

In the hefty document filed in court, the three plaintiffs – the Fridays for Future activist Clara Mayer and the directors of Greenpeace Germany Martin Kaiser And Roland Hipp – show that Volkswagen’s commitments to greater climate protection are really just words. According to the IPCC, to have a 50% chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, no more than 500 gigatonnes of CO₂ can be emitted globally. This figure should be considered as a cake: the share of emissions that belongs to a company like Volkswagen has been estimated on the basis of calculations by the International Energy Agency. And the upshot is that if the company continues to sell petrol, diesel or gas vehicles after 2030 – considering these will remain in circulation on average for another 17 years – the emissions budget that Volkswagen has at its disposal will be vastly exceeded.

The lawsuit against Volkswagen follows a recent ruling in the Netherlands, where a court ruled that not only states but companies also need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with global climate goals, and condemned Shell to strengthen its climate commitments and objectives. And while the company initially said it wanted to appeal, a few days ago it announced a new strategy to halve CO₂ emissions by 2030.

As the second largest car manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen has a great responsibility in a sector with a leading role in the climate crisis such as transport. Despite the increase in extreme events such as floods, droughts and heat waves, the company continues to sell fossil fuel-powered cars, with total annual emissions of 582 million tons of CO₂ equivalent, more than those of a country like Australia. With this lawsuit, therefore, the plaintiffs are asking Volkswagen to abandon internal combustion engines by 2030: it is the only way to achieve a rapid transition towards electric mobility and towards climate-friendly shared mobility services.

To put a stop to the ongoing climate crisis, it is essential that large companies radically change their business reducing their emissions to zero, without resorting to tricks and false solutions, such as compensation methods. This applies to the German giant ofautomotive but also and above all for companies that base their business directly on gas and oil, like the Italian Eni. If these companies continue to delay action and governments are unable to force them to act, they will increasingly face court in the future.