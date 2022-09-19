Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Make a Great Couple, According to Astrology

The next release of do not worry honey —directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles— has already generated a firestorm of juicy drama and plenty of memorable moments. But the film also turns out to be the origin of the much-discussed romance between Wilde and Styles. The pair reportedly met on the set of the film in 2020, sparking controversy early on, as Wilde was still engaged to her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis at the time. Wilde announced the end of her engagement in November 2020 and was seen holding hands and attending a wedding with Styles in January 2021 while the film was still in production. Days later, it was confirmed that they were an item and they have maintained a relatively low-key relationship ever since. Despite some recent breakup rumors, the high-profile couple is reportedly still going strong.

With the do not worry honey drama on everyone’s lips, I had to take a look at this couple’s connection through an astrological lens. Using their dates of birth and locations, I examined the astrology of their relationship using a process called synastry, which shows how the planets in their charts interact with each other. Based on the stars, it’s clear that Wilde and Styles have the potential for an intense and transformative bond.

“Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles share a primal, raw, hot AF connection,” astrologer Stephanie Campos tells Bustle. “The chemistry is off the charts, and there was most likely an instant knowing and feeling of this once they locked eyes.”

Read on for all the star-studded details of Wilde and Styles’ astrological compatibility.

Sun Signs and Air Sign Alignments

Styles (born February 1, 1994) is an airy and eccentric Aquarius, while Wilde (born March 10, 1984) is an emotional and watery Pisces. Based on their sun signs alone, Styles and Wilde may not seem particularly compatible. While Aquarius and Pisces are neighbors in the zodiac, the energy of these signs approaches life in sometimes conflicting ways: Aquarius is more distant and objective, and Pisces is more intuitive and feeling-oriented. But a great similarity between these two very different signs? Both Aquarius and Pisces are deeply creative souls who are open to doing things in their own unique way.

Styles has a whopping four personal planets in the sign of Aquarius, including the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars. And while Wilde’s Pisces Sun may not agree with this air sign’s energy, his flirtatious Gemini Moon and eccentric Aquarius Venus certainly do. The moon rules our emotions and Venus rules love, so Wilde’s significant air sign placements align beautifully with Styles’ powerful Aquarius stellium.

Get romantic with Love Planet Venus

Let’s talk more about Venus, also known as the planet of love and relationships, and one of the most important planets when it comes to determining romantic compatibility. Both Wilde and Styles have Venus in the intellectual sign of Aquarius. Sharing a Venus sign means that you can relate to each other when it comes to how you want to give and receive affection, your flirting techniques, and in general intimate relationships. This helps intimacy and romance flow easily and brings a sense of comfort and familiarity to the rhythms of your relationship.

In addition to sharing a Venus sign, Styles’ Venus forms a sweet sextile aspect to the unpredictable and quirky planet Uranus in Wilde’s chart. This brings an electric sense of excitement to the partnership, which could bring you together in an unusual or offbeat way. Wilde’s Venus also connects with Mercury, the planet of communication, in Styles’ birth chart. This ensures that heart-to-heart conversations flow easily between the two lovebirds, and solidifies their flirtatious and mentally stimulating romantic connection.

The planets mean a profound transformation for Wilde & Styles

While the airy Aquarius connections between the Wilde and Styles cards provide plenty of quiet fun, there are also other powerful planetary aspects that bring depth, intensity, and seriousness to this relationship. Saturn is the planet of longevity and hard work, and Styles forms an almost perfect trine to Wilde’s Pluto, also known as the planet of extremes. A trine is the most fortunate and harmonious connection that two planets can make with each other, and in this case, it can indicate the potential for a deeply transformative relationship. Each party is likely to learn momentous life lessons and experience massive personal changes as a result of this union.

Speaking of Pluto, this dark and mysterious planet is also involved in some other strong aspects of the Wilde and Styles synastry. “They share Mars-Pluto connections between their charts, [which are] known for bringing warmth and a dash of drama,” says Campos. Mars is the planet of sexuality, strength, and passion, so combined with Pluto’s power-hungry prowess, these connections are intense. “Mars-Pluto aspects can awaken our dark side within relationships and make us lean toward obsession, jealousy, and manipulation,” says Campos. “On the positive side, there is also an opportunity to alchemize these instincts and transform together to create something new.” In other words, this couple’s chemistry isn’t for the faint of heart, but it can catalyze a spiritual renaissance within both parties that will change them forever.

Planetary squares bring challenges and growth

Squares are considered difficult aspects in astrology as they can be challenging and tense, but they are also great facilitators of growth as their energy can positively challenge us and help us turn corners and find solutions. Wilde and Styles have some significant squares in their synastry that bring a lot of intrigue to their partnership.

For starters, Styles’ sun is facing Wilde’s Saturn, indicating that the pair could challenge each other in positive and negative ways. For example, Wilde’s authority and personal rules can sometimes make Styles’ self-expression feel inhibited. That said, this dynamic can also lead to long-term creative breakthroughs for both parties, as the tough love energy of Saturn is finally here to help us level up.

Meanwhile, Wilde’s Venus is squaring Styles’s Pluto. Pluto energy is all about power, so this difficult aspect could give the relationship an obsessive or all-consuming energy. However, this also builds a strong desire between the two partners, leading to great romantic intensity. The couple also share another square between Pluto and Mars, which Campos says “increases the sexual tension” between them.

With square aspects so strong that some intense planets are involved, Wilde and Styles may want to look for power struggles within their partnership. This is an especially intriguing and difficult dynamic to navigate, given the public discourse surrounding the couple’s 10-year age gap, the pressures of being in the public eye, as well as the working relationship they shared on the set of do not worry honey.

The verdict

Wilde and Styles’ astrological compatibility shows equal parts easy-flowing mental connections as well as deep transformational growth potential. While this relationship won’t necessarily be rainbows and sunshine 24/7, this couple has the cosmic potential to weather some heavy storms and dark nights of the soul with each other, which is arguably even more so. valuable. “One thing is for sure: both of them will be forever changed thanks to this partnership,” says Campos. So don’t worry, my dear: the astrological charts believe that there is still much to be written when it comes to this star-studded love story.