Why Harry Styles will not be in the remake of ‘Nosferatu’?

A few months ago, he joined Harry Styles name with the remake project of Nosferatu. A review of the Murnau tape that brought the actress back together Anya Taylor-Joy and filmmaker Robert Eggers. However, and unfortunately for all Styles fans, the actor has just retired from this vampire classic. Far from having any problem with the production company or with the team, the reason for this unchecking is his new musical project, a new studio album titled Harry’s Housewhich is released on May 20, representing a scheduling conflict with Eggers’ film.

Production delays due to COVID-19 led the director to postpone Nosferatu to the background, rolling and promoting north man. Tape about Vikings in which Taylor-Joy will also appear, accompanied by Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman or Ethan Hawke and that will be released in Spain on April 22. For this reason and according to the New Yorker, Eggers is supposed to be filming in Prague right now to begin filming the story of Bram Stoker’s novel.

Despite being recognized above all for his world hitsHarry Styles has already participated in major productions such as dunkirk of Christopher Nolan or in a post-credits scene of Eternalswhere in the future I could recover the role of the Titan Eros, brother of Thanos. This abandonment also does not leave the superstar without audiovisual projects on the agenda. has earring the premiere of Don’t Worry Darlingthe horror film directed by his partner Olivia Wilde and mypolicemanthe drama set in the 50s in which he plays a gay policeman.

returning to Nosferatuthe film and mythical story of vampires has been made several times to the cinema, but although in the short filmography of Eggers no character of this nature is found, it will not be the first time that the director of The witch broach the subject of bloodsuckers, at least in an amateur way. When she was in high school she co-directed a small theater production with his younger brothers as actors. In 2016, the filmmaker spoke like this about the original film: “It was an indie horror movie in its day, a little rough around the edges, but it’s one of the best and most disturbing movies ever made. The 16mm versions have an amazing mystery and helped build the myth that Max Shreck is a real vampire.”