Why has Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of assault? | shows

Amber Heard made new accusations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp during a trial for defamation, in which Depp demands US $ 50 million. The actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, assured that Depp attacked the interpreter with a bottle of liquor while she was unconscious due to being drunk. If these facts are verified, Depp will join a long list of Hollywood actors who have assaulted women.

What is Amber Heard’s accusation against Johnny Depp?

Heard has accused Depp of sexual assault and has indicated that he had a “three day lagoon” fueled by alcohol “sexually abused and assaulted Heard”. According to the actress’s lawyers, the assault occurred because Heard confronted Depp about her drinking. The actress has added that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” sexually abused her with a bottle of liquor while she was unconscious.

What did Johnny Depp say about Amber Heard?

Depp has denied his ex-wife’s accusations, and has assured that his ex-partner was cheating on him with James Franco and Elon Musk, who even were summoned to testify in court after Depp and his team of lawyers presented indications that the actress had encounters with James and Elon while Depp was working.