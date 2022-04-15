Entertainment

Why has Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of assault? | shows

Amber Heard made new accusations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp during a trial for defamation, in which Depp demands US $ 50 million. The actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, assured that Depp attacked the interpreter with a bottle of liquor while she was unconscious due to being drunk. If these facts are verified, Depp will join a long list of Hollywood actors who have assaulted women.

