Why has Andy Ruiz not fought since 2021?

It’s been almost a year since the last time Andrew Ruiz went up to a ring, since it was the May 1, 2021 when he faced Chris Arreolafrom that date everything has been rumors about when he will return to the ring destroyer.

However, recently one of the reasons why Andy Ruiz has not returned to activitywhich was revealed by the boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. The point is that the boxer asks for more money to get into the ring.

“I want Chisora ​​to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. I made an offer to PBC for that fight on Friday. They want more money, understood, but I want Chisora ​​to face Ruizthat’s a great fight, “said the British promoter.

However, in what takes shape a fight for the destroyerEast has been active in the gymas he has shown on his social networks, although it should be noted that this change came from strong criticism of the Canelo Alvarezwho exhibited the indiscipline of Ruiz.

Already promoting a fight?

This week Andy Ruiz appeared on his social networks with a surprising publication, since he shared a poster where appears next to Luis Ortiz and added the following text: “How many of my fans would like to see this fight happen at the next Pay Per View? Leave a comment below,” he wrote.