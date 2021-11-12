Why has Binance suspended Dogecoin withdrawals?

Binance has temporarily suspended withdrawals in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) following the discovery of a “minor problem”.

What happened

Through an announcement, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume said Thursday it had discovered “a minor problem with withdrawals from the DOGE Network” after it made a version upgrade on Wednesday.

“We have temporarily suspended withdrawals from the DOGE Network until this problem is resolved; Binance is actively working with the DOGE project team to resolve the problem, ”Binance said.

Some users of the exchange have complained on the social media site Reddit that Binance has withdrawn DOGEs from their wallets without consent and is now asking them to return coins they do not have.

A Reddit user, u / Lebon2, said that when he tried to withdraw on Binance, a message appeared saying: “Unable to withdraw with overdue account.”

The user stated that “an astronomical amount of Dogecoin is shown”, even though he has recently not taken advantage of the margin.

Another Reddit user, DBleak, claimed that Binance not only blocked withdrawals, but also asked him to pay for the cryptocurrency exchange.

“Not only do they stop me, but they also ask me to pay them around $ 2,000 in Doge; after this situation is over, I will switch to Coinbase whatever the result, I will pay the commissions to have the maximum peace of mind, ”wrote DBleak.

Because it is important

On Thursday a Twitter profile linked to the Dogecoin developers clarified the “Binance situation”.

The developers attributed the problem to previously blocked transactions prior to the network upgrade to version 1.14.5, which passed after the transaction fee was lowered; probably these transactions were previously blocked due to insufficient fees.

4) Yesterday we were notified that previously stuck transactions (insufficient fee) had suddenly relayed successfully, post 1.14.5 update – likely because minfees have been lowered in 1.14.5… – Dogecoin Developers (@dogecoin_devs) November 11, 2021

One solution proposed by the developers involves stopping the nodes and then restarting them with a debugger.

9) For any providers with concerns about stagnant invalid transactions, we recommend stopping the nodes, removing the mempool.dat file just in case, and then starting the node with -zapwallettxes…. – Dogecoin Developers (@dogecoin_devs) November 11, 2021

Developers have declared on Twitter that they were contacted by Binance over a year ago regarding the blocked transactions and instructed Binance on the matter.

“We were not told whether or not they followed these instructions …”

Dogecoin Core 1.14.5, which was released on Monday, features security updates and changes to the cryptocurrency’s network policies, including a reduction in fees; the update received the support of the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk.

Price movement

At the time of publication, DOGE was up 2.43% to $ 0.265.