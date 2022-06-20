Why has Brad Pitt denounced his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie?
Brad Pitt has sued his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie
American actor Brad Pitt has denounced his ex-partner, actress Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt accuses Antelina Jolie of damaging the reputation of his wine company in France
Jolie would have sold her share in the marriage company without her consent
American actor Brad Pitt has denounced his ex-partner, actress Angelina Jolie, by deliberately damaging reputation of his wine company in France and sell his share in it to a “stranger”, reports the local press.
The partner there was acquired the Miraval Vineyard in 2008 for 45 million euros (53 million dollars), with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (southeastern France), where years later they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.
Now, the actor’s team in charge of the legal case opened for the sale of this property, accuses Jolie of harming her ex-husband intentionally by sell your share in the company without your consent, as it is collected in the documents leaked to the press.
Pitt’s defense holds that Jolie not only did not contribute In nothing” to the success of Miraval, project that the actor was passionate about, but that he consummated the sale “in secret” and knowingly violating the conditions that he had agreed with Pitt, according to which neither of them could sell their interests in that business without the consent of the other.