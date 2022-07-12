Why has Cara Delevingne refused to have breast surgery?

Even supermodels have to constantly struggle with their self-esteem! Super top model Cara Delevingne shared her candid thoughts on plastic surgery during an interview on Josh Smith’s “Make It Reign” podcast, revealing that che considered having a breast operation for years.

“He comes from a place of deep insecurity”said the 28-year-old supermodel, who has posed several times in lingerie for prestigious brands such as El Secreto de Victoria Y The Pearl.

“Since I was a child, I thought: ‘I want to have surgery on my breasts, my breasts are uneven.'”

Delevingne added that has also contemplated a nose jobbut he still has to go under the knife, fearing that he won’t feel able to discuss it later.

“I was about to think about it, and luckily at that point I said, ‘Well, if I had to do it, then I don’t think I could be honest about it,’” she explained.

“And so that would be a problem, because I think little girls or little boys need to know that some things can’t come naturally, you know, which is fine… What makes him saddest is that people just can’t really talk about it.”

But the actress from “Paper Towns” She is not ruling out having the surgery in the future and, in fact, is eager to try it.

“I can’t wait to do something,” he joked.

While celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Eva Mendes and Kelly Osbourne have denied having undergone surgeryothers, like Dolly Parton, Cardi B are working to break down the stigma around plastic surgery by talking about the fixes that have been made.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think or question whether or not I did it,” Delevingne concluded, adding, “Wouldn’t it be easier to say, ‘Yeah, you know what, I’ve had something? ‘”